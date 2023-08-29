Villages orchestra celebrates its 20-year anniversary

The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra is celebrating a big milestone this season: its 20th year of existence.
Director Pasquale Valerio and Oscar Feliu started rolling the wheels of the orchestra around 1999, but it wasn’t until 2003 that the group gave its first concert, a Christmas performance. Over the next five years, the orchestra put on three to four concerts. In 2009, the group expanded to a season’s worth of concerts.
This year’s season features nine concerts, featuring performances of Handel’s “Messiah,” as well as pieces from Rachmaninoff and Beethoven, among others. The concerts will feature musicians from around the world.
“Music is the universal language,” Valerio said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to raise the level of the orchestra. We have an extremely beautiful audience. Without them, we have no future.”
Kicking things off is its Labor Day Celebration pops concert, which is at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $35 and are available at any Villages Box Office location or online at thevillagesentertainment.com.
The concert features everything from Broadway tunes to country to popular American songs. The orchestra welcomes guest vocalists such as Marcella Richardson, Norman Lee Schaffer, Sean Christopher Stork and Clark Barrios.
Schaffer has been involved with the orchestra since its inception, performing mainly at the Labor Day and Christmas concerts.
For the Labor Day pops concert, he will perform everything from a patriotic medley to a few Neil Diamond tunes. He also will take on Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again.”
“Imagine doing that with a symphony,” Schaffer said. “It’s out of this world. It’s a total different feeling standing on stage and hearing 50 musicians behind you playing music that’s not amplified. It sends a chill up your spine. It elevates the singer to a different level.”
Pianist Krystof Srebrakowski will have two of his compositions performed at the concert: “We’ve Just Won” and “Blades of Steel.” For the past 10 years, he’s been the organist for the Tampa Bay Lightning’s home games.
“It’s a great experience,” Srebrakowski said. “Since I’m recording everything myself at home, it’s nice to finally hear the actual orchestra perform them.”
“It’s not every day you get to play a song by one of the members,” Valerio said. “We’ve known each other for a long time.”
When the Lightning won the Stanley Cup, Srebrakowski wanted to express that joy in music.
“I have that in my head, and something starts,” he said. “I have a melody running, and I go home and sit down at the piano.”
Growing up in southwest Poland, Srebrakowski became fascinated with the church organ at the age of 5. He eventually landed in a local music school where he studied everything from piano to music theory and composition. He later went to the Berklee College of Music to study jazz.
“I’m a classically trained jazz pianist,” Srebrakowski said.
Srebrakowski, who lives in the Orlando area, has been involved with the orchestra from the beginning. He performed with Valerio on other occasions when he got the call to play the keyboards at one of the orchestra’s concerts.
Depending on his schedule, Srebrakowski tries to make it to one of the September concerts or the occasional Christmas concert.
“It all depends on when there’s a piano feature,” he said. “I enjoy the energy (of the orchestra). Pasquale is a wonderful person to work with. He’s very precise about things. There are a lot of great performers. It’s an honor to be surrounded by such talent.”
