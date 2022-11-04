Villages Hosts Deaf Pickleball Tournament

With thousands of players and more than 200 courts in The Villages, one can make a strong case that Florida’s Friendliest Hometown also is the Pickleball Capital of the World. That’s why it made perfect sense for the community to serve as the backdrop for the second annual National Deaf Pickleball Tournament. More than 190 deaf players from across the country and even a few from Canada have descended on central Florida this weekend to compete and make new memories. More than 31 events will be played over the course of four days. The tournament began with singles action on Thursday in Oxford and continued on Friday at Rohan Recreation with rotating partners doubles competition.
Players were separated into brackets based on skill level, age and gender. Participants ranged from 30 years old to others in their 80s, with skill ratings of 3.0 all the way to 4.5.
Last year’s inaugural tournament in San Diego drew about 80 players from all across North America. This iteration more than doubled that, and there even were reunions taking place among old friends.
Susan Kaplan, a 3.0 player from Maryland, attended Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., which specializes in education for the deaf and hearing impaired. Kaplan graduated in 1992 and is seeing some classmates she hadn’t seen in 30 years at this tournament.
“There’s some old faces and some new faces. We’re a small community,” Kaplan said through an interpreter. “There’s three (people) so far from my class that I’ve seen today, and I haven’t seen them in 30 years.”
Even the local players had fun with a new experience. Jeffery Nardozza, of the Village of Pine Ridge, helped set up the tournament and joined the competition at the 3.5 level. For him to see a national deaf pickleball tournament in his own back yard was exciting.
“I’m so thrilled to see all these people,” Nardozza said through an interpreter. “They’re eager to play and they’re winning medals and it’s great competition.”
For many players, this weekend marks their first tournament of this size. Billy Mauldin, who helped organize the tournament, said the feedback has been great.
“It’s been positive,” said Mauldin through an interpreter, who hails from Wisconsin. “And a lot of anxiety. There’s a lot of people who have nerves since they haven’t played in a tournament, and a lot of people are new to this from the deaf community and they’re not sure which skill level they really fit into. So it’s a learning process for everybody, and I think it will help in future events when they’ve gained experience.”
With this many people playing, it took a lot of work to set it all up. Planning has been going on for more than a year by people like Nardozza, Mauldin and Linda Cundy.
Another key component, of course, was The Villages Recreation & Parks Department.
The 2022 National Deaf Pickleball Tournament continues today with fixed doubles action, and concludes Sunday with mixed rotating and fixed doubles action. Competition on both days begins at 8 a.m. at Rohan Recreation.
Staff Writer Ryan Weiss can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or ryan.weiss@thevillagesmedia.com.|
