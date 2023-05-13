Villages High School seniors say farewell

Students in The Villages High School’s class of 2023 strolled the halls of the VHS campus for the last time Friday.
Before saying their final goodbyes, the seniors celebrated the end of high school with a Senior Walk and Senior ‘Fair’well event.
“It was certainly a strange feeling — I’m definitely seeing the building in a new light,” said senior Hannah Kennedy. “And in a way that feels like it will be the last time, because it is the last time.”
Starting next school year, all Villages High School students will go to the new Middleton campus, which will have the high school and a K-8 campus. The Villages High School’s current campus along County Road 466, which has had 17 graduating classes since the first class of 2006, will be the future home for The Villages Charter Middle School.
The ‘Fair’well celebration Friday had food, inflatable bouncy castles, Jenga, chess, checkers an snow cone station. Afterward, the class of 2023’s 249 seniors walked through the school as staff and students waved goodbye.
In the courtyard, hundreds of parents waited with balloons, cameras and signs for their senior.
“We succeeded in what we wanted to do in making them feel special,” said Christina Murphy, activities coordinator and administrative assistant. “Making them feel they’re cherished and that they mean the world to us.”
For many students, The Villages Charter School provided years of memories, such as with Hannah Kennedy. She has attended the charter school since second grade.
“It’s interesting feeling, I’m not very sad thankfully,” Kennedy said after senior walk. “I’m just happy to move on to the next chapter of my life.”
Kennedy said she will miss her friends, her research class and the faculty.
“It feels wonderful to graduate,” Kennedy said. “I’m beyond ready to move on to my next institution, and I’m both excited to continue my research and my education.”
She is attending the University of Florida’s Honors Program and University Research Scholars Program, majoring in biotechnology or biomedical engineering with a concentration in women’s studies.
London Campbell walked around after the Senior Walk to get photos of her friends.
“It was a good,” Campbell said. “It was one for the books for sure, it was surreal.”
Campbell said she had mixed feelings about graduating.
“If feels weird, I don’t know what I’m going to do not knowing every single person I walk by every single day,” Campbell said.
Campbell plans to attend the University of South Florida and major in political science. She plans to be a corporate attorney.
As a charter school student since third grade, Campbell said she think she’ll miss “everything.”
“I’ve been here for 10 years — it’s all I’ve ever known,” Campbell said.
Caley Sosnowski caught a break from the farewell event by sitting in the gym’s entryway before the senior walk.
“It’s been a very long day,” Sosnowski said. “I’m sure it’s going to be a lot of different emotions.”
Sosnowski had two older sisters attend VHS and has been with the charter school since fifth grade.
“Being the youngest, I’m seeing it full circle that I’m actually going to be the last one here, especially on this campus,” Sosnowski said.
Sosnowski is excited to graduate but knows the last day on campus is only one facet of the weeklong countdown to graduation, which is on May 20.
“It’s not really over until it’s over, it’s just going to be weird not spending all our our days here and not having a place to go to for nine hours a day,” Sosnowski said.
She believes she’ll miss the school’s teachers most.
“They really work hard to provide us with a good education, but also to show that they care about us individuals and our futures as people, not just students,” Sosnowski said.
Sosnowski plans to attend Tusculum University in in Tusculum, Tennessee. She’ll play volleyball and run track, and she plans on majoring in criminal justice.
Vice Principal Teresa Alvarado talked about this class’s journey as she helped with the Senior ‘Fair’well.
“I can’t believe they’re already at graduation,” Alvarado said. “We welcome them as freshman, and that was during the pandemic, and now they’re graduating, it seems so quick ... I’ve never felt that before.”
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
