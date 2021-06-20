Villages groups help residents find fathers

For several Villages residents who may have grown up with adoptive parents, Father’s Day has taken on a whole new meaning thanks to genealogical discoveries. “On Father’s Day, I remember my dad who raised me and loved me dearly,” said Cynthia Fellows White, a member of The Villages
Genealogical Society. “But I also have this wonderful biological father. I did think about him (last year). Wow, I don’t think my life would have been any better if I had been raised by him, but I guess I wish I could have met him.”
Out of the 20 or so special interest groups found in the Genealogical Society, two in particular — the Adoption and Mystery Kin SIG and the Genetic SIG — have become the places for members to discover information about their biological parents.
Pat Adams, president of The Villages Genealogical Society, said learning about one’s biological father can affect the genealogy search for ancestors.
“They would find that whole new family,” Adams said. “If they were able to contact other members and get a positive reaction, that could further their genealogical research.”
Finding Biological Relatives
Run by Anne Berg and Marcella Zorn, the Adoption and Mystery Kin SIG, which was formed more than three years ago, helps Villages residents to find biological relatives, whether it’s an adoptee looking for their biological parents or someone who discovered through DNA testing that they have another father.
“They want to find out who their biological father is for a variety of reasons, for medical and cultural reasons, for family history,” said Berg, of the Village of Largo. “It doesn’t mean that the father who raised them, they don’t consider him the father.”
Julia Graber, a professor of psychology and chair of the psychology department at the University of Florida, said one of the biggest challenges for learning more about one’s biological father is that they were sperm donors and their identities were anonymous.
“The individuals you might be seeking never expected to be contacted,” Graber said.
Graber suggests using discretion when talking to the adoptive parents about one’s search for their biological father.
“If you had a positive relationship, you don’t want them to feel badly,” she said. “You want to have good communications within the existing family about why you’re doing and what you hope to get out of it.”
Using Biology To Learn About Health Risks
Graber said learning about one’s biological father can shed light on any health risks.
“It may also help fill in a sense of information that was missing, to have some sense of what someone’s background was like,” Graber said. “It’s not one size fits all, if it would be really important or not. It makes sense for certain aspects of their lives.”
For about a year, Ken Welsby’s wife, Lynne, was piecing together Ken’s family tree with some help from the Genealogical Society’s special interest group.
“It’s interesting to know my past,” Ken said. “Pretty much everybody on my adoptive parents’ side is deceased. I don’t have a lot of relatives. I don’t know if we’ll ever see these other (relatives). We might. We’ll just have to see how it goes.”
Ken knew the name of his biological mother, Doreen Millicent Pomeroy, and his adoptive parents had known her, but he didn’t go looking for her. He discovered his mother and father’s names through the county courts, and both had passed away.
Ken wanted to see if any of his relatives had carried Von Willebrand disease, a bleeding disorder or, if the relatives hadn’t been diagnosed, to let them know about his condition.
“My mother lived to be 98,” said Ken, of the Village of Hillsborough. “That was interesting to me. I could possibly have a long life. My father passed away when he was 75. Who knows.”
Different Reasons To Search For Answers
The special interest group, which averages about 15 to 20 people, shares its stories with new members, and they also teach them various techniques in navigating the genealogy world.
“If you’ve never done genealogy before, it can be very confusing and intimidating,” Berg said. “They’re the ones we take by the hand and help them figure it out.”
What makes this group different from the other SIGs is it doubles as a support group.
“When you’re doing this kind of search, it can be very emotional,” Berg said. “If they find out something like that, it’s a huge shock.”
In many cases, Berg said, Villages residents seeking their birth parents assume that their searches may have died years ago. But there is the chance that siblings are still alive and have first-hand knowledge of the parents.
“To know something is better than nothing,” Berg said. “I have been doing this for 40 years on and off. To think that the hobby of genealogy I have loved all these years has absolutely changed people, it’s a wonderful feeling when they find them.”
Curiosity From An Adoptee
White knew at an early age she was adopted. Her parents told her that she was special and they picked her.
She was looking for information about her biological parents for the past four years. When she learned that the Genealogical Society had started a new SIG for adoptees, White jumped at the chance to join.
“It’s curiosity,” said White, of the Village of Largo. “I wanted to know more. One of the things with adoptives, especially me, I always wonder, ‘Why don’t I look like any of my family? Why do I have different likes and dislikes?’
“The group has been a great asset. They have a wealth of knowledge. They explain things, they teach things. Someone will have an issue or complication that needs solving, and the group will help solve it.”
While that’s happening, White said she is picking up skills to use for her genealogical search.
Through her quest, White found some cousins on her biological mother’s side, as well as a half-brother on her biological father’s side. She was able to meet the half-brother, Willie Warner, in Massachusetts in 2019 to learn more about her father, William Warner.
“It was one of the most exciting days, to actually meet somebody who kind of looked like me, thought like me, had little quirks,” White said. “He showed me where (my father) grew up, where he raised his family.”
She learned William served in the Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He had a love of the ocean and a passion for birds.
White, who also has a fascination with birds, was able to bring home four prints of the winged creatures that her father had on display.
“I see them each and every day, and I love them,” White said.
Surprising Revelations
Sometimes the information comes to the person unexpectedly.
Larry Moran first learned he was adopted when he was 13. He started wondering who his real father was when he was in his late 20s.
He found his mother, Shirley Denney, who then gave them several phone numbers.
“She didn’t know who it was,” Moran said.
His mother also informed him that his father had died in a crash in New York, but he couldn’t find any information in the newspaper archive about this particular incident.
“She lied to me,” Moran said. “I never found out from that research.”
It wasn’t until Thanksgiving time in 2019 when Moran got a phone call from a second cousin, Heather “Daniella” Thomas, who had found out about him through ancestry.com. Moran had submitted his DNA to Ancestry but didn’t check out the results.
She told him that her father, Nicholas Promiscuo, was one of Moran’s cousins, and that she knew who his father and grandparents were.
“I almost fainted,” said Moran, of the Village of Mallory Square. “This was coming to me out of the complete blue.”
He discovered that instead of being mostly of Irish descent, he was about 50% Italian.
He ended up going to Albany, New York, for the holiday, where he met several cousins.
“They all address me, ‘Oh my God, it’s Nicky,’” Moran said. “They’re referring to my father because I looked like him. It was quite an experience.”
Back in April, Moran invited several of his new relatives down to take part in his 75th birthday celebration, meeting them in real life at Orlando International Airport.
“The first hug was electric,” Moran said. “The emotion was just unreal.”
Now, Moran is slowly piecing together the family tree he never knew had existed.
“I got his picture, and I look at him and I see myself,” Moran said. “I know we would have had a great relationship. Father’s Day is going to be very different for me.”
