Villages earns praise for its virus response

From protecting its most vulnerable senior residents to getting children safely back into school, The Villages is getting the COVID-19 response outbreak right, state and national leaders said Monday. “It’s really quite amazing,” said Dr. Scott Atlas, the Robert Wesson Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and a member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force. “The Villages is something, a huge success story. And it’s a model for other senior-frequented facilities.” Flanked by Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials at UF Health The Villages hospital, Atlas noted dropping hospitalizations and deaths, adding that “You’re in good hands in Florida and good hands in national leadership as well. We’re doing much better.”
DeSantis said The Villages has mirrored the White House’s three-part strategy: protect the vulnerable, make sure there is no hospital overcrowding and safely open schools and the economy.
“Smartly, from the very beginning they have maintained a lot of activities for residents here, particularly outdoor activities like golf,” DeSantis said. “From the beginning, they said, ‘OK, we understand the risks and want appropriate action to mitigate the risk. We want to do that in a way that is sustainable for our residents.’ I think they’ve done that.”
Since the outbreak began, 623,471 have been infected in Florida and 11,187 have died, according to the Florida Department of Health. Yet Sumter County, home to one of the nation’s largest concentrations of at-risk seniors, accounts for only 1,852 cases and 50 deaths.
It joins 29 of Florida’s 67 counties that have had fewer than 50 deaths.
“That’s a combination of the community and individual residents being committed,” DeSantis said. “If you look at the demographics of the community, and compare the COVID-19 outcome, they’ve done far better than what most people would have predicted.”
Cases in hospitals and ICUs have been steadily decreasing over the past month, said Dr. David R. Nelson, senior vice president for health affairs at the University of Florida and president of UF Health.
“Florida’s health system never came close to reaching capacity,” he said. “From a health system perspective, we feel very confident we’re able to continue to meet the needs of this pandemic. The Villages themselves has been a fantastic partner. They have come forward with all sorts of innovative strategies to stay active and stay safe.”
A big part of that is meeting the governor’s mandate to reopen schools, said Education Commission Richard Corcoran.
“The governor was very clear,” he said. “He wanted to give maximum flexibility to the districts. He wanted to give choice to the parents. Whatever they chose, he wanted that form of education available, recognizing that the best form of education without question is the teacher standing in front of that classroom with that child. It’s the absolute best form of education.”
All Florida schools are open for face-to-face learning today, he said, with about 60% of parents choosing that option over virtual schooling. He said that in The Villages, that number is 77%.
Atlas cited studies showing that schools are “very low-risk environments” and that students show “virtually zero” risk for hospitalization or death.
“We are the only peer country that is hysterical about opening schools,” he said. “We are the only country willing to sacrifice our children to our own fears. I cannot accept that.”
DeSantis acknowledged that “there’s just a lot of fear out there,” that is also discouraging Floridians from seeking medical care they need, such as cancer screenings and help for opioid addiction.
“We’ve tried to allay that fear,” he said, pledging that “we will never have lockdowns again.”
He said such action would have cost Floridians another 300,000 to 400,000 jobs last month instead of the 74,000 jobs added. Reopening Florida’s bars and nightclubs is the last piece of the puzzle, he said, if the picture continues to improve.
Part of that relies on a shift in the state’s testing strategy, which is now focusing on symptomatic people and backing away from documenting its spread among people who are asymptomatic.
“At the end of the day, if people who are symptomatic will stay home, that’s going to solve a lot of it,” DeSantis said. “Just because you’re in the hallway with someone doesn’t mean you should quarantine. Quarantining healthy people is a big problem.”
Lessons learned from the state’s first large-scale testing site hosted in The Villages by UF Health and The Villages Health, “have been applied to the other 100,000 people who make up the UF community throughout all 67 counties in Florida,” said Dr. Michael Lauzardo, associate professor within the UF Division of Infectious Diseases & Global Medicine.
“Every day that goes by we learn more and more in how to apply the science,” he said.
In the meantime, DeSantis said that continued diligence is the key to avoiding a Labor Day spike in cases like the one the state experienced after Memorial Day.
“My hat’s off to the folks throughout The Villages,” he said. “My hat’s off to the people here at UF Health The Villages Hospital, because I think it’s a really good story. We appreciate how you guys have handled this, and I think you’ve really made a positive difference in the lives of your residents.”
Senior writer David R. Corder can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5241, or david.corder@thevillagesmedia.com.
