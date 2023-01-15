Villages club inspires passion for astronomy

Villagers seeking a change of scenery from Earth may find it by looking up at the sky.
The Villages Astronomy Club aims to inspire interest and knowledge in astronomy, whether through presentations on past, present and future space missions or spending time looking at stars and planets.
Speakers at the Astronomy Club’s meetings, held at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month from September to June at Laurel Manor Recreation, discuss topics like current and future NASA missions, observing planets and whether life outside of Earth is possible.
One of its meetings featured a presentation on the late amateur astronomy legend John Dobson and how he came to invent a portable reflector telescope known today as the Dobsonian.
Astronomy Club President Mark Graybill learned astronomy from Dobson when he lived in California. Like his mentor, Graybill describes himself as a “sidewalk astronomer” — someone who shares the sky as part of a group.
He said he connects with astronomy because it helps him understand the significance of space.
“When you see something through a telescope, it’s miles away,” said Graybill, of the Village of Liberty Park. “To understand the universe we live in means looking through something that’s not here.”
The club allows local residents to do that at least twice a year in a series of gatherings known as Starry Starry Night and Day events, where they provide the equipment so anyone can safely view the sun through solar telescopes during the day and view the evening sky through traditional telescopes after dusk.During solar viewings, club members also display a traveling exhibit called the Solar Walk, which features educational panels placed in locations representing the distance between the sun and the planets in the solar system.
For example, the walking distance between the sun and Mercury in the exhibit was 3 feet, equal to about 2 to 3 million miles.
In March, the club hosted Starry Starry Night and Day for the first time at the Homestead Recreation astronomy pads, which were built for the most ideal night sky views in the community.
“Trying to view them at other places, you have limitations because of ambient light,” said Jeffrey Morse, of the Village of Citrus Grove, while observing from the astronomy pads. “We want to make sure we have a good sky view.”
Past events utilized the picnic pavilions at Lake Miona Recreation and occasionally Lake Griffin State Park.These events often serve as an introduction to stargazing for the general public, as many people who attend don’t own their own telescopes, he said.
Under Graybill’s leadership, the Astronomy Club increased its presence as an outlet for Villagers interested in telescope observations.
Last year he introduced telescope workshops, where Villagers may ask questions about their telescopes and learn how to set them up for sky viewing. They started virtually because of COVID-19 restrictions, but now are in person, held at 5 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Truman Recreation.
“Our mission is to get those closet scopes up in the sky,” Graybill said.
The monthly workshops typically draw 15 to 30 people each month, he said.
Club members also join the Fruitland Park Astronomy Club on its observation nights, which are the third Saturday of each month at Cales Memorial Soccer Field at the corner of Shiloh Street and Dixie Avenue.
Graybill said he is interested in connecting with other groups in the area for dark sky viewing opportunities.
He also wants to hold Starry Starry Night and Day events more often.
“We’re looking forward to having a darker site and being able to see more things than we could in the past,” Graybill said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.