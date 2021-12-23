The Villages Public Safety Department fire chief believes his department and Sumter County Fire Rescue should take over ambulance services for emergency medical transport within Sumter County.
Chief Edmund Cain made that assertion during a Wednesday meeting of the citizens task force put together to make a recommendation to county commissioners on the future of emergency medical services and medical transport. It comes about after complaints of slow ambulance times.
“I would go with option 9,” Cain answered when asked which of 10 options presented to the Sumter Commission during a May 18 workshop he prefers. “That would have to be a joint venture between both The Villages and Sumter County for fire-based transport within the county.”
Cain and VPSD Deputy Chief Jim Goodworth provided a data-filled presentation to the committee.
Rob Hanson, Sumter County Fire Rescue chief, also delivered a presentation about his department.
Hanson said he did not feel it was appropriate to say if he had a preference from among the options.
“I’ll reserve a personal opinion because I think it can provide a bias,” he said.
Both fire chiefs admitted that their departments have seen increased on-scene times over the last year while waiting for ambulances to arrive.
County data shows the total busy time measured at the 90th percentile for VPSD in 2020 was 31 minutes, 45 seconds, while for Sumter County Fire Rescue that time was 35:43. Firefighters said it’s because they’re waiting on ambulances. Medical emergencies accounted for 84% of all 911 calls in Sumter County last year, according to county data.
The presentation from the VPSD showed an increased number of calls where crews are tied up on scene for more than 20 minutes over the last several months.
“Beginning in December, we have had an increase in the number of times we’re seeing dedicated on-scene times of 20 minutes or longer,” Goodworth said. “The impact of that increase in busy time is that unit is committed for that entire time and unavailable for other calls that may come in until we can turn over the patient to the ambulance.”
Citizens have pleaded with commissioners for months to address long wait times for ambulances from AMR, whose contract, which expires next year, requires an ambulance to respond within 10 minutes at least 90% of the time.
AMR has acknowledged that metric has risen to more than 16 minutes in the past year, blaming extra safety measures required by the pandemic and long offload times at backed-up hospitals.
The issue has pitted AMR against the two fire departments that also provide medical response through paramedics. AMR’s $1.28 million annual contract expires in September 2022.
The committee is scheduled to hear a presentation from AMR representatives at its next meeting July 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.