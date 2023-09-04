Villages businesses mark big milestones

The Villages is known for attracting new businesses, and it also is a place where they stay and grow.
Multiple Villages businesses are celebrating milestone anniversaries this year, ranging from five years to as many as 20 years, including Beef O’Brady’s, Cal’s Barbershop and The Sewing Studio at Lady Lake.
“I think it speaks to the community that the Morse family has built and developed here,” said Bobby Davenport, property manager for The Villages Commercial Property Management.
While The Villages is geared toward retirees, it also is a place where families feel welcome, which attracts an even more diverse variety of businesses to the community, Davenport said.
“Everything is here to serve the population that is in this area and that’s what makes it sustainable,” he said. “We’re not just lumped into one group.”
Kathryn Conte, manager of The Sewing Studio at Lady Lake in La Plaza Grande, happily makes a long commute to and from work every day because she enjoys her job so much. The studio is celebrating its fifth anniversary this fall.
“I love The Villages — I love the openness of the customers, and their desire to learn and have fun,” Conte said. “For me, it makes it worth three hours of my day being gone in just travel. I make the effort because I love the customers here.”
When it first opened, the store was at a smaller location in La Plaza Grande. A year later it moved to the space it is in now to provide more merchandise and create an area for classes. The store sells quilting, Lycra and pre-cut fabrics as well as sewing machines, serger machines, craft machines and embroidery machines.
Another section of the studio is dedicated to one-on-one and group classes that teach residents about quilting, sewing, garment making and how to use the machines.
Conte hopes business continues to expand in the next five years.
“I just want to keep growing,” she said. “I want to add more and different types of classes as well.”
Mezza Luna in Colony Plaza, owned by German Buitrago, Andrea Montealegre and Fabian Gomez, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall.
The restaurant offers classic Italian recipes with a Florida flare, and focuses on creating the best dining experience for guests, who they consider family.
“That is a very important key when it comes to The Villages,” said Christian Caro, general manager of the restaurant. “They are looking for that kind of service.”
When the restaurant opened to the community in 2013 it was very popular during snowbird season, and over the years business has picked up during the summer months as well, Caro said.
“What is different now is that we are providing a nice experience to the whole community the whole year,” Caro said.
Staff at Cal’s Barbershop also have become like family to clients at their four locations in Spanish Springs, Colony Plaza, Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood.
The Colony Plaza barbershop is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.
Business started slow at that location because the area wasn’t completely developed 15 years ago, said Vickie Langford, co-owner of the Colony, Spanish Springs and Brownwood Cal’s Barbershops.
“I saw the potential,” Langford said. “We know The Villages is only going to continue to grow.”
Since then, the Colony Plaza Cal’s has become her busiest location, even though it includes only barbershop services for men and women, unlike the other locations that also have a salon.
The space has 10 barbers, allowing for about 100 people to come through the doors for a cut each day.
“That shop continues to grow,” Langford said.
Langford said she enjoys owning businesses in The Villages and getting to know so many area residents in the process.
“(The staff) have gotten to know the clients really well and the clients have become almost like our families,” Langford said.
Beef O’Brady’s in Mulberry Grove Plaza is marking two decades in business this year.
The chain restaurant location continues to gain customers as more people move to the community, said Lisa Nesmith, assistant manager of the restaurant.
“Our business grows every year with new customers,” she said.
Over the years the company has added to its menu and started offering special events, such as NFL watch parties during football season.
The location has gained many regulars over the years, who staff appreciate.
“It’s a great bunch of people and we have a good time,” Nesmith said.
Staff writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
