Villages’ active lifestyle fuels healthy aging

The Villages continues to be a model for the nation when it comes to healthy aging.
Sumter County, because of The Villages, once again has the highest median age in the United States. The median age of Sumter residents is 68.1 years, according to recent data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. That number puts Sumter well clear of the next oldest county — Caron County, New Mexico with a median age of 62.1 years.
It also represents a slight drop from one year ago when the median age in Sumter
was 68.4.
The median age for women (68.7) is about a year and a half older than that of men (67.2) in Sumter County.
The numbers aren’t reflected in the way Villagers live and play, however.
Pickleball, dragon boat racing, softball and golf are only some of the activities that allow residents to stay young in mind and body. The range of activities available is what draws many to The Villages.
“The Villages offers a true quality of life,” said Kathy Foley, a resident of the Village of DeSoto who turned 68 in June. “It doesn’t matter what you want to do, you can do it here. The opportunities offered here make a difference mentally and physically in my life.”
Foley was thrilled to take up playing indoor volleyball after moving to The Villages from the New Orleans area. A former high school and collegiate player at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, she was away from the game for more than 30 years while pursuing her career in parks and recreation.
“I was away from the game completely until we moved here,” Foley said. “We came here for the lifestyle and to be active. So I was thrilled when I saw a notice in the paper about indoor volleyball. I said to myself ‘OK, I’m going see if I can still do it.’”
Fast forward three years and Foley is now a member of the Vintage Volleys team that will complete in the women’s 65-69 age group at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh later this month.
“It’s truly amazing, to play a game I love at this level of competitiveness and represent The Villages at state and national competitions,” Foley said.
Jim Clark, of the Village of Pennecamp, also will compete in the National Senior Games, swimming in the 50-yard breaststroke.
Clark, who will turn 68 in September, took up swimming after a 40-year absence from the sport. “In high school, I played football, baseball and I was a swimmer,” he said. “We have all these pools around, so I decided to start swimming again. I entered the senior games and surprised myself by qualifying for the state games. Then I went and surprised myself again and qualified for nationals.” Clark and his wife, Cindy, were already owners of a condo on St. Petersburg Beach and had plans to move there upon retirement.
But the area lacked something that Cindy was looking for — platform tennis.
“We played platform tennis in Connecticut,” Jim said. “She Googled it and found out The Villages was the only place in Florida with platform tennis. We decided to come check it out and we just fell in love with the place immediately.”
In addition to swimming and platform tennis, Jim is also a regular on the tennis courts at Glenview Champions Country Club. He and Cindy also enjoy bike rides with the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club and dancing on the squares.
“My wife and I have always been very active,” Jim said. “It was important to us to be able to continue that lifestyle after we retired. The Villages is the Fountain of Youth. Some people may claim it’s someplace else, but I say it’s right here.”
It’s not by chance that residents have so many opportunities to stay active.
“It’s a culmination of the design of the community,” said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks. “There’s a synergy with the vision of what the Developer created to allow residents to remain active and healthy. You see it with the accessibility of the recreation centers, the squares and restaurants, the churches and other support centers conveniently located all within the community.”
The Villages boasts more than 3,500 resident lifestyle clubs run by resident volunteers, 747 holes of golf — more than anywhere else in the world — 114 recreation facilities with 111 pools, 247 pickleball courts and 15 softball fields.
But even more than the facilities, it’s the social interactions residents enjoy that keep Villagers feeling young at heart, Rohan said.
“Our residents as a whole focus more on their life, relationships, their interaction with other residents,” he said. “It’s proven that living here improves your overall quality of life regardless of your age. Medically, psychologically, all the factors of living a well-rounded life are provided here for our residents to experience.”
Median age is not a statistic that comes up often when programing activities in the community, Rohan said.
“It’s the old adage that age is just a number,” he said. “With age, you’re not doing less; you’re just doing things on another level.”
The master plan of the community is driven by what residents want, said Mark Morse, president and CEO of The Villages, while speaking to members of The Villages Homeowners Advocates at the recent Evening With The Developer event.
“What you guys want out of the community keeps changing,” Morse said. “And therefore, we keep changing with what you guys want.”
The active lifestyle and social connectivity for which The Villages is known is a boon to healthy aging, Morse said.
“You picked up and came down here and went ‘OK, I’m going to reinvent myself.’ And that happens every day,” he said. “Or you might get here and start doing something again you haven’t done in 40 years. There’s an energy behind that. You get to start anew. That’s what The Villages is all about. That activity, that social connectedness and that energy is a blessing for health.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.