Villagers take varied paths to pastorhood

When Beth Hall arrived in Florida’s friendliest hometown in 2013 as a retired United Methodist Church minister, she presumed she and her husband would be enjoying a full-time life of leisure. But something was missing. “Friends told us about St. George Episcopal Church,” the Village of Glenbrook resident said. “Once we stepped into the sanctuary, I immediately felt a connection with the church. It felt like coming home.” Hall quickly got involved in church activities, participating as a lay eucharistic minister, as well as serving as a leader for Alpha, a course designed to explore the validity and relevance of the Christian faith to newcomers to Christianity. But coming home to the church meant attending Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Jacksonville, completing the yearlong classes necessary to complete the Anglican Studies requirement for the priesthood. Gordon-Conwell is one of 276 schools in the U.S. and Canada that are accredited or under consideration for accreditation by the Association of Theological Schools (ATS), which recognizes graduate schools that cater to students wishing to practice ministry or teach theology. The schools differ by denomination, but all share in the goal of training and educating new pastors, ministers, priests and rabbis.
There are other theological schools and colleges not under the ATS umbrella that provide similar education. College Factual, a data-driven website aimed at helping people make good college choices, reported that Florida is the ninth most popular state for students majoring in religious studies.
Others found a unique path to the pulpit or a career in religion, whether by serving as an “apprentice” to another minister or simply receiving the call to plant or lead a church on their own.
Still more can go online and get ordained as a minister in a matter of minutes with the Universal Life Church or Open Ministry. A recent search of GetOrdained.com, a website that helps people obtain ordination through the Universal Life Church, found 23 Universal Life ministers within a 25-mile radius of The Villages.
Their stories differ, but area religious leaders could agree that they all found a way to answer God’s calling.
After completing her studies at Gordon-Conwell, Hall served nine months as a transitional deacon at St. George Episcopal, a role she referred to as a “priest in training.”
“I could present the Word as a transitional deacon, go forward in helping others, visit congregants and other activities,” she said. “As a priest, I add more responsibilities, including being allowed to administer last rites and celebrate Holy Eucharist.”
Her work as transitional deacon came at a time where St. George Episcopal was transitioning itself. The coronavirus pandemic forced the church and other houses of worship in the area to pivot to a virtual model. For Hall and her colleagues, that meant learning online tools and finding ways to keep parishioners connected during a difficult time.
“We’ve done a lot of online ministry, such as podcasts and Zoom groups, and that has been quite the eye-opener for me,” she said. “I’ve learned that there are new opportunities to reach people and different ways to stay connected.”
The ordination of a priest to the Episcopal Church traditionally occurs inside the house of worship where the transitional deacon is serving. For St. George Episcopal, Hall’s ordination marked the first time in the church’s 26-year history that it has hosted such an event.
Even though attendance for the ordination had to be restricted due to social distancing protocols, Hall appreciated all the support she received.
“I am blessed to be part of the St. George family,” Hall said. “They have a depth about them with their spiritual walk with Christ. They pray for each other; they love each other; they go out of their way for each other. They are welcoming to those who are now to St. George.”
“Remember your leaders, those who spoke to you the word of God. Consider the outcome of their way of life, and imitate their faith.” — Hebrews 13:7
For a number of denominations, attending seminary or another institute of religious study is a requirement. A quick Google search reveals a host of seminaries, Bible colleges and universities with ministry and divinity programs operating across Florida. And in The Villages, one doesn’t have to look too far.
Gary Tryzbiak enjoys life in The Villages, but when he is not taking in the leisure side of living, he is the president of an online Christian seminary that’s been in operation for more than 20 years.
“My wife and I are basically the administrators for Colorado Theological Seminary these days,” Tryzbiak said. “We have a host of instructors who divvy up course work for our seminary students and mentor them.”
Colorado Theological Seminary was planted in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, where Tryzbiak was serving as associate pastor of a church. He was interested in finding a way to start a seminary, and that’s where he got in touch with Del Chatman.
“Dr. Chatman was, at the time, the pastor at Church of the Cross in Wheat Ridge,” he said. “We both shared the desire to open a Bible college at the church, and we did just that in 1996. At the time, it was a completely in-person school, with students learning in Wheat Ridge.”
But Tryzbiak soon realized that you could not get enough people involved as a church-based seminary. So he and his wife, who both worked at IBM in Colorado at the time, started studying the potential of launching an online seminary. Both understood the power of computers and technology to bring information to the masses. But it was still the end of the 20th century, when websites and social media were both in their infancy.
“Back then, you couldn’t reach out to a company like GoDaddy and ask it to create a website for your business,” Tryzbiak said. “My wife and I created the first Colorado Theological Seminary website from scratch. Each of us learned the programming languages needed to do just that, and we started building from the ground up. We were one of the first schools in the country to successfully launch a distance learning program.”
Today, Colorado Theological Seminary calls itself “The Seminary Without Walls.” Tryzbiak sometimes jokes that his school handled distance learning and virtual classrooms long before it was the “thing to do.” But he never jokes about the school itself.
“Colorado Theological Seminary is my passion,” he said. “This is my mission.”
The seminary offers a host of degree programs. Students can choose to seek Associate, Bachelor, Masters and Doctoral degrees in ministry, clinical counseling and Biblical studies. Graduate programs also are available in divinity, Christian counseling and clinical pastoral counseling.
Tryzbiak said each course typically takes four to six weeks to complete, although students have up to six months to do so. Every student is assigned a “Christian college degree mentor” to guide them through their programs, grade exams and assist as needed.
Colorado Theological Seminary also offers certification programs for students who are not interested in a college degree, but want the option of achieving college-level credentials in a certain subject, such as ministry, Christian theology and missions. The school features a series of “Personal Enrichment” courses.
“The Personal Enrichment program is for those who are not interested in getting a degree, or for those considering a college program but not ready to commit,” Tryzbiak noted. “There’s no extra reading, and no papers to write. Students can learn at their own pace, and pay as they go.”
The seminary currently counts hundreds of full-time students, as well as those participating in Personal Enrollment and other programs. But how does Tryzbiak describe the “typical student” at Colorado Theological Seminary?
“We have full-time students ranging in age from their mid-20s to mid-60s, and we’ve had students as old as their mid-80s take classes with us,” he said. “I don’t know if you could define a typical student at the seminary, but I would say that we cater to the mature Christian. Those are students who have families of their own, have full-time jobs, and are juggling a work-life balance while trying to get an education. We want to make sure they keep that balance while working toward getting a degree or certificate.”
Most of the students are from the U.S., Tryzbiak noted, but the seminary also has welcomed students from Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America. He added that more than half of the students who have come through “The Seminary Without Walls” have been involved in ministry in some form, but are looking for a degree or certification to have more “confidence” in what they are doing.
“Preach the word; be ready in season and out of season; reprove, rebuke, and exhort, with complete patience and teaching.” — 2 Timothy 4:2
When both full-time pastors at Immanuel Baptist Church in Oxford were exposed to people who had COVID-19 last month, they realized that they had to self-quarantine and could not be at the church Jan. 17 for Sunday worship. So they reached out to a Villager and church member with a long history as a U.S. Army chaplain.
“I got a call on Jan. 16 from Immanuel Baptist’s senior pastor, Mike Dameron, asking me if I could step in and preach the next morning,” said Don Doggett, of the Village Palo Alto.“I said I would be there, and I led the service without issue.”
Doggett spent more than 20 years as an Army chaplain, but before that, he graduated from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and pastored at churches in Mississippi. It was at one church in the 1960s where he heard the call.
“We had a couple young men from our church who joined the Army,” he said. “I was watching the news about the Vietnam conflict, and I realized the Lord was leading me in my direction to be an Army chaplain to minister the service people.”
Becoming an Army chaplain does not involve standing in line at the recruiting station. For starters, Doggett had to first apply to the Army, providing them with referrals and meeting specifications for age and physical capabilities. He also had to be approved by his denomination.
Those two applications were then sent to the Chief of the Army Chaplain’s Office in Washington. The office makes a decision to approve someone based on several factors, including how many chaplains they need and if they are specifically looking at specific denominations.
“I was approved and received a telegram telling me to report to chaplain school in New York state,” Doggett said. “I also had to get my uniforms.”
Chaplain school was a nine-week program that helped Doggett and other ministers learn how to work within the Army system. After completing school, Doggett was sent to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, to begin his service.
As an Army chaplain, one of Doggett’s primary responsibilities was to minister the troops. He did that, in part, by being where the service people were. If they were in the mess hall, Doggett said, he would make sure to be there. If there were soldiers at the firing range, Doggett dropped by as well.
“I wanted to let them know I was there for them,” he said. “I had a couple of nights during the week where I would counsel the troops at the chapel over a variety of issues. Personal one-on-one counseling to encourage the soldier, talk about their concerns.”
Doggett also had the responsibility of holding Sunday worship at the chapel for service members, as well as teaching “character guidance,” which he said was essentially helping soldiers learn about morality and how to be good people. He also had the opportunity to interact with chaplains from other denominations.
“I was born and raised Southern Baptist, and I was a bit sheltered that way growing up,” he said. “I was expected to set up a service based on my experience as a Baptist minister, but I also had the chance to learn from other chaplains about the different traditions of their denominations, whether it be Presbyterian, Methodist or Catholic.”
Doggett and his wife have called The Villages home for more than two decades. They are regular congregants at Immanuel Baptist, where he has guest preached for special Memorial Day and Veterans Day services, as well as helped out in a pinch, as was the case last month.
“Don and his wife, Mary, are such a joy to be around and always a true blessing,” said Immanuel Baptist Senior Pastor Mike Dameron. “Praise the Lord for men of God, like Don Doggett, not only for his service to our country, but who even on short notice, are willing to step up and deliver a message from the Lord.”
“Let the elders who rule well be considered worthy of double honor, especially those who labor in preaching and teaching.” —1 Timothy 5:17
At first glance, Darrell Brantley could be mistaken for anyone’s favorite neighbor.
He’s happily married with five children, one grandchild and a second on the way. He’s run his own construction business for more than 20 years, and he and his wife also operate a few Airbnb rentals.
You might initially find it hard to believe that he is a local religious leader. Specifically, he serves as President of the Ocala Florida Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“The role of president is a position someone doesn’t really seek,” Brantley said. “You have to receive the call of God, just like the prophets before us, to come to the realization that Church leadership may be for you.”
The Ocala Florida Stake was organized by the LDS Church in June 2019. But what exactly is a stake?
“I like to describe the stake to those who are not LDS as a school district, where I’m essentially the superintendent, two counselors serve as assistant supers and members of the stake’s High Council are the school board,” he said. “We have around 3,000 people in our stake, and they are the principals, teachers, staff and students that keep the stake thriving.”
The “schools” of the Ocala Florida Stake are called wards, and there are five of them inside the stake. One such ward is in Belleview. In addition, there are two branches, which are smaller in congregant size than wards.
As Brantley serves as stake president, he regularly drops by a different ward every Sunday to participate in the weekly Sacrament meeting, or service. And while he presides a meeting, he technically doesn’t lead it.
“Traditionally, the bishop of a ward leads the meeting along with his counselors,” he said. “Sometimes, I may not speak at all at a meeting. Other times, I usually speak at the end of our gathering. I don’t prepare any sermons or remarks in advance.”
Being a stake president is not a ceremonial role by any means. Ask Brantley what a given week at the stake is like, and he’ll reveal quite the list.
“I help the bishops and their counselors with running the wards,” he said. “If I receive direction from global LDS leadership, such as helping out when disaster strikes or canceling in-person gatherings due to COVID, I follow through with that. I regularly meet with stake members to help with their spiritual needs.”
In addition, the stake president has the power to ordain priests and bishops, interviews candidates for ward leadership roles, presides over certain meetings, offers instruction and messages to members during stake conferences, and is charged with the stake’s fiscal responsibility.
It’s a lot of work, and an outsider would presume that a stake president would receive some kind of stipend. But that’s not the case. The stake president is a volunteer position. So are the roles of counselor, priest and bishop. Typically, a stake president serves around nine years, although the Church makes the final decision.
“At times, it can get heavy juggling church life, family life and business life,” Brantley admitted. “But it works out when you prepare right and stay ahead.”
“And I will give you shepherds after my own heart, who will feed you with knowledge and understanding.” — Jeremiah 3:15
The Rev. Michael Beck is a pastor of many hats.
He and his wife serve as co-pastors of Wildwood United Methodist Church, as well as St. Mark’s UMC in Ocala. He’s a prolific author and blogger. He serves as director of re-missioning for Fresh Expressions U.S. and Cultivator of Fresh Expressions for the Florida Conference of the UMC. And it’s in those last two roles that Beck is hoping to bring the church into the future.
“A ‘Fresh Expression’ is a form of church for our ever-changing culture, primarily for those who are not part of any church,” he said. “For a variety of reasons, there are people who consider themselves religious and people of faith who have not stepped foot inside a church since they were kids. We want to bring church to them, and that’s what ‘Fresh Expressions’ is all about.”
Beck practices what he preaches. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, it was common for he and his Wildwood UMC staff and congregants to go in and around The Villages, bringing church to the masses. Sometimes, it was Bible study at a Lady Lake restaurant. Other times, it was fun and fellowship at a dog park. Beck also would bring his congregants to an Ocala tattoo parlor for “Tattoo Church.”
And while COVID-19 forced Wildwood UMC to move much of its initiatives online, the outside-the-box thinking continues to thrive. One such initiative is “Living Room Seminary,” a virtual classroom for lay people where, in Beck’s words, they “learn what students in seminary learn.” For Beck, who has a doctorate in semiotics and future studies from Oregon’s Portland Seminary, creating Living Room Seminary was a necessity.
“It was about five years ago when I realized that the current seminary model needed work,” he said. “We have clergy who have a calling, they get an expensive education where some go into debt, and they go out serving communities, some of which are not heavy on resources. They are faithful followers to Jesus, but there are also others who want to follow that same path who cannot afford such an expensive education. So how can we find a balance?”
Beck’s solution? Giving away the seminary education he received for free.
“I’m an admitted pack rat,” he said with a laugh. “I saved all of my textbooks, study guides and notes from seminary school, took them out, tried to organize them, and launched my first seminary class.”
Eventually, the first in-person classes of what was originally called “Underground Seminary” were modified to include other members of Wildwood UMC’s pastoral team. Beck and others also found a new way to present lessons to students.
“Each week, a member of our pastoral team would present a Sunday sermon on a specific concept,” he said. “We would then take that concept and make it the focus of Underground Seminary. We take that idea, explain how it comes from the Bible, then students and staff would discuss how it applies to everyday life.”
Before the pandemic, Underground Seminary proved quite popular, averaging 30-40 students a week. But when Wildwood UMC went all-virtual back in March, attendance dipped for online seminary, and the program was put on hiatus.
“We just had so much going on virtually, from Living Room Church to Digital Yoga Sessions, that it was simply too much for our users to take in at once,” Beck lamented. “But we brought it back on Jan. 13 with a new name, Living Room Seminary, on Zoom.”
The “syllabus” for Living Room Seminary describes the program as an “in-depth Bible study” that meets in a digital classroom and is free. All students need to participate is a Bible, internet access and a device to view classes. Beck opens the study with a reflection, then opens it up for questions, comments and insights.
“No advanced knowledge is needed to participate in Living Room Seminary, and you don’t have to be a church member, a Methodist, or even a Christian to join,” he said. “Students just need an authentic desire to grow spiritually.”
The Living Room Seminary is part of Beck’s latest initiative — a digitally-exclusive church on Facebook called “Living Room Church.” Since Wildwood UMC went virtual last spring, the church has seen a host of people from around the country become members. Beck calls members of the Wildwood UMC family his “WildOnes,” and he is blessed to see hundreds of people from across the U.S. joining the church family.
So, while Wildwood UMC will continue to operate and provide worship and events, both in-person and virtual, to those in Wildwood, The Villages and surrounding communities, Beck sees Living Room Church as a place where people can gather 24/7, participate in services and Scripture, ask questions and more.
“Facebook is the best space to do this, as you don’t need a whole staff of people and it’s a free social media site,” Beck said. “It’s easy to maintain, people are already there and you have the potential of hundreds of millions of people joining the church.”
