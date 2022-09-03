Villagers show their colors, break records

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.