Villagers show their colors, break records

The crowd of college football fans that filled Spanish Springs Town Square on Friday erupted in cheers when it was announced that this year’s College Colors Day Funds for Food broke records. The fundraiser, which marked its 10th anniversary this year, brought in $48,708, the most money raised in the history of the event. The money was raised by college alumni and fan groups as well as other members of the community, and it all will be donated to local food pantries. In 2012, College Colors Day transformed from a tailgate to celebrate the kickoff of college football season to a community-wide competitive fundraiser. Money is collected over the course of two weeks leading up to the College Colors Day event, and the final total is divided and donated to four area food pantries.
This year was the fourth year in a row that Clemson University has raised more money than any other participating group, bringing in $14,069 and claiming first place.
“It feels so good,” said Amy Huckaby, a Village of Buttonwood resident and leader of the Clemson Tigers Fan Club. “I’m really proud and pleased. We worked really hard this year.”
Many groups of fans set up tents in the early morning hours Friday to take sunrise photos and kickstart their tailgating.
Dawne Altemus, of the Village of Osceola Hills, said she could feel the energy in the crowd.
“This is my first College Colors Day,” she said. “I’ve been to events in The Villages before, but my daughter just started as a sophomore at Clemson, so I joined the club.”
Altemus only has one daughter and said she is glad she doesn’t have to worry about splitting her loyalties among other schools.
“Clemson all the way for me,” she said, pointing to her orange “Clemson Mom” T-shirt.
Clemson is one of two teams to take first place in the College Colors Day fundraising competition multiple years in a row. The Pennsylvania State University group had a five-year winning streak that lasted from 2013 to 2017.
Penn State also is the only school to place in the top three in every College Colors Day competition.
“It’s something we’ve always cared about and always come together for,” said past Penn State club president Anita Detterbeck. “Being the most-decorated school is something we’re proud of.”
By the end of the competition, Penn State had donated $13,568.
Detterbeck, of the Village of Dunedin, said being in the top three is a good feeling, but knowing they are helping feed local families is a great feeling.
Jim Grant, of the Village of Pine Ridge, is the current president of the Penn State club and agreed with Detterbeck.
“I feel pretty good about it because we have given more and more each year,” Grant said. “And we had more and more people participate this year.”
Penn State was able to knock The Ohio State University into third place this year, but the Buckeyes still donated $5,846 to help fill the shelves of local food pantries.
“We never know how much we truly raise in the name of OSU until today, and no matter what or where we place, we are all happy to donate to such a good cause,” said Doug Kreiselman, president of the Tri-County OSU Alumni Club of The Villages.
Ohio State fan Keith Kruse, of the Village of Duval, has participated in every College Colors Day event in The Villages since he moved to the community eight years ago.
Kruse brought the school spirit Friday with his spiked football pads and oversized flag bearing the Ohio State logo.
“Whether we collect food or money, it doesn’t matter,” Kruse said. “It’s all about the food pantries and getting them filled, which I am all for.”
College Colors Day in 2019 was the last year the fundraiser collected nonperishable food items before switching to collecting money.
Chelsea McLain, marketing and magazine manager for The Villages Media Group and coordinator of the College Colors Day event, said the fundraiser switched to money, checks and online donations at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We didn’t have the big College Colors Day event in 2020 because of COVID,” she said. “Because food supplies was scarce and to limit handling packages, we changed how we collected for the fundraiser. It proved to be beneficial because we raise more (with money) than we ever did with food.”
McLain said donations came in until the very last possible chance, and she was blown away by the final total.
“I really didn’t know what to expect this year, to be honest, but I should have known that this community shows up,” she said.
“I was shocked to see the numbers go up the way they did. Last Thursday we had the biggest donation day in the 10 years this event has been going on, and we set records this year. It’s just incredible.”
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
