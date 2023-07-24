Villagers rack up Senior Games medals

After The Villages’ hefty medal haul when last year’s National Senior Games were just down Florida’s Turnpike, it was only natural to suppose the totals from Pittsburgh might appear rather trifling by comparison.
Sure, the numbers were off. But not insignificant.
Villagers still brought 76 medals back from the Steel City during the sporting showcase that concluded last week, including 33 of the golden variety. That’s slightly more than half the total from last year’s festival in Fort Lauderdale.
Yet consider this: The Villages still produced a higher medal count in Pittsburgh than 29 states, including Alabama and South Carolina. Only 17 states claimed more gold medals.
That’s keeping the banner prominent.
“I sure enjoyed watching all those other Villagers play,” said Deb Harrison, of the Village of Briar Meadow, whose five medals in pickleball and table tennis were just one off the top haul from Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. “It’s a terrifically supportive environment.”
For mainstays like Harrison, golf’s Nick Kent and multi-sport mavens Peggy Peck and Avis Vaught, Pittsburgh was a place to add to a collection that began as much as a decade ago. Peck and Vaught topped the chart with six medals apiece, largely from track and field.
The Games also brought another national record for Tiny Cazel, who broke her own standard in the women’s discus in the 85-89 age division. Despite unsure footing following a downpour, she threw 17.37 meters (57 feet) to win one of her three golds.
“I was tickled to death about that,” said the Village Santiago resident, who now owns 33 career gold medals from nationals.
For others, Pittsburgh was a place to get their first taste of nationals, or find themselves surprised.
“This was my first, and the main reason was because it was Pittsburgh,” said bowler Rich Moravec, of the Village Rio Grande, who grew up 20 miles away.
Moravec took silver in the men’s 80-84 singles, then teamed with Doris Foster to put on a masterclass in the 80-84 mixed doubles. Their 1,195 pins not only left their nearest pursuers behind by 166 pins, but also beat the winning totals from the 70-74 and 75-79 divisions.
“We just didn’t miss as many spares as (the others) did, and we made a lot of strikes,” said Moravec.
Diane Stablein, of the Village of Dunedin, was a doubles medalist in tennis last year and decided to give singles a try for the first time in nearly three decades. This time she took two golds in the women’s 70-74 division.
“Last year at nationals, I was watching the singles and said, ‘I can do that,’” said Stablein, who not only qualified for Pittsburgh but was handed the No. 1 seed.
Her path to gold in singles actually was easier than doubles, where partner Val Elvin battled shin splints in the final. After they won the first set in a 9-7 tiebreaker, Elvin called an injury timeout.
“She had three minutes to decide whether she was going to retire (from the match),” Stablein said, “but she was going to tough it out.”
They adopted a more aggressive tactic, seeking short points instead of long rallies, and won the second set 6-0.
Though Harrison hasn’t claimed anything less than gold or silver in pickleball since 2017, this year’s 75-79 mixed doubles triumph came with a “blind date” in Brad Baley of Wisconsin.
“We meshed perfectly,” Harrison said. “He was very adaptable.”
Harrison also teamed with Ruth Weil (Village of Duval) for women’s 75-79 doubles gold and took silver in singles. Table tennis was a little more adventurous, as she left her knapsack on a city bus before the women’s 75-79 doubles.
Using a borrowed paddle, she and Judy Leach (Village of Dunedin) claimed the silver medal. And Harrison’s knapsack was intact when she retrieved it at lost-and-found.
Kent also was in for a pleasant surprise in the men’s 75-79 golf event. The Village of Amelia resident found himself in a three-way tie for top honors at Quicksilver Country Club, and they’d already figured out how the tie would be broken in a scorecard playoff.
“I was expecting to get second,” Kent said. “Then they came and announced, ‘We think it’s fair that since you all shot the same score, you should all get the same medal.’ Two of us were really happy.”
It was Kent’s second nationals gold, 16 years after the first in Louisville. He also had two silvers in the interim.
Swimmer Sally Shire, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, repeated her gold-medal sweep of the three breaststroke events in the women’s 80-84 category — 50, 100 and 200 yards. Husband John also claimed silver in the men’s 50 freestyle at the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool.
“We loved being in the college environment,” Sally said. “The kids (volunteers) were absolutely great.”
She added that she went to Fort Lauderdale last year expecting it to be her final nationals, only to have her perspective changed.
“We saw a 100-year-old lady compete (in the 100 individual medley),” Shire recalled. “She had to teach herself how to swim the butterfly, and she did because she wanted the record.
“That’s what the whole Games are about. It’s the people you meet and the information you get.”
Said Moravec: “You find out interesting things about interesting people. Sort of like The Villages.”
Specialty editor Jeff Shain
