Villagers plan socially distanced Thanksgiving with their family

At noon today, Dave and Bev Spangler, of Village of DeSoto, will sit down to enjoy a traditional holiday meal with their family.
But the Spanglers will be the only ones seated at their table.
Using Amazon Echo Show, they will be able to see the faces of their daughter Michelle Torres and her husband, Angel Torres, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and daughter Erica Mulrooney and her husband, Tim Mulrooney, and their two-year-old twins, Joseph and Isaac, in Summerfield, North Carolina. Their oldest grandson, Xavier Willke, a Navy corpsman stationed in Bethesda, Maryland, will be in Nevada that day with his girlfriend, but he will attend the family meal. Granddaughter, Lydia Willke, of Arkansas, will also tune in.
Seeing loved ones on a screen instead of in person could make them sad if they allowed themselves to react in that way, Dave said.
But the threat of COVID-19 gives them too many unselfish reasons this holiday season for everyone in the family to isolate safely in their prospective homes.
Some family members have physical conditions that could be dangerous if they contracted the virus.
“It’s not worth the chance of getting our kids sick,” Bev said of the mutual decision to remain at home alone.
“At least we will be able to see and talk to each other. That will be nice, even though we won’t be there,” Dave said of the couple’s plan which is not only for Thanksgiving but for Christmas as well.
With the three-hour time difference in Nevada and one-hour difference in Arkansas, compared to North Carolina and Florida, Xavier and Lydia plan to eat breakfast while the rest of the family dives into Thanksgiving vegetables and salads.
In January, most of the family committed to following a plant-based diet, Bev said, so a turkey won’t be seen on most of their tables anyway.
When a friend surprised Bev with painted rocks on her September birthday, Bev said, “I knew what I was going to do with those rocks as soon as I got them.”
After everyone finishes eating, Bev plans to randomly pick a person and flip over a rock in front of the shared screen.
Once someone is matched with a thought-provoking word, such as gentleness, kindness, joy or self control, that person will be asked to share an example of something they did in 2020 involving the word matched with them.
“Someone will say, ‘Can I choose another rock?’” Bev said with a laugh. “I just know they will.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.