Villagers lobby for Alzheimer’s support

On March 20, the Hartts headed for the White House. They were going with some friends — about 900 of them.
A few days earlier, the Hartts left The Villages for the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM) Advocacy Forum in Washington, D.C. The Alzheimer’s Association event consists of educational sessions and advocacy events, such as legislator visits and the rally in front of the White House.
The forum acted as a big moment in a year where the Food and Drug Administration approved the second drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease in less than two years. Leqembi was approved in January through the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway, the same path taken by its fellow monoclonal antibody treatment Aduhelm in 2021.
However, while those developments were promising for those with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones, there’s still gaps, and there’s still the future to consider.
An estimated 6.7 million Americans 65 and older have Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. However, as the country continues to age, the amount of seniors 65 and older with the disease is expected to almost double by 2050.
The efforts of people like the Hartts, and their fellow Villagers the Waterhouses, to talk with legislators during AIM can mean a lot in the fight for more research funding and access to drugs like Leqembi.
Lobbyists don’t have the one-on-one experience those living with the disease they have, Mary Hartt said.
“So we’re bringing a story,” she said.
The Hartts are part of the AIM leadership team and, like the Waterhouses, are longtime Alzheimer’s advocates.
The couple got involved after Mike Hartt was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. They’re seasonal residents of the Village of Bradford, and spend part of the year in Maine. They are the association’s ambassadors to Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who won the AIM Humanitarian of the Year Award at the forum.
Steve Waterhouse chairs the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and North Florida, and is a member of AIM leadership. He and his wife, Gina, got involved after her diagnosis, and, like the Hartts, they have attended multiple AIM events.
“I think this year’s was better because we just happened to have an issue on which we are drop dead passionate,” said Steve Waterhouse, of the Village of Pine Ridge. “This rejection of our first therapies by CMS is just something that’s got everybody fired up, for a really good reason.”
Despite the FDA’s approval of Leqembi and Aduhelm, which is also known as aducanumab, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) won’t cover the expensive drugs outside of clinical trials.
It was a personal issue for many of those at the forum. Gina enrolled in a trial for aducanumab in 2016, a trial that helped her. In January, Steve joined Gov. Ron DeSantis in The Villages when the governor unveiled a legislative proposal to lower prescription drug prices.
While they could afford the drug, Waterhouse worries about those who can’t. He also worries about the effect this will have on research.
If you’re a pharmaceutical company, you just watched companies spend millions on a drug no one will pay them for, Steve said. So who would ever support an Alzheimer’s drug again?
“These drugs work,” Steve said. “These drugs make sense: they’re less expensive than many cancer drugs.”
The issue formed the core of this year’s AIM forum. When 900 people assembled outside of the White House on March 20, some chanted slogans like “CMS, fix this mess.”
Later, when the Waterhouses and Hartts visited legislators’ offices, they carried informational folders highlighting the issue on its cover. The Waterhouses were part of the Florida delegation, and the Hartts were among those who visited Maine legislators’ offices.
There were only five people in the Maine delegation. And, while getting the drugs accepted by CMS was the big issue, they also tried to get support for issues like early diagnosis, the NAPA Reauthorization Act, and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act.
While not everyone was for CMS’s approval, Mary and Steve said people in general were listening.
During one visit the Hartts made with the Alzheimer’s Association’s Maine Chapter, they gave Collins a purple ribbon sash to thank her for her work.
Mike helped put it on.
“She said she was really pleased for Mike to get her a ribbon, and when we had our pictures taken in her office, she had her ribbon on,” Mary said.
To Mary, the most important part of the forum was being with people who understood. In The Villages more people understand — to a point.
“In that group there were 900 of us who were all totally understanding,” she said.
To Steve, the time spent in D.C. was a success.
“We know we’ve got the hearts and minds of the people, and I think we’ve got the hearts and minds of the legislators this week,” he said.
