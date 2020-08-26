Villagers keep focus on healthful habits

More time at home meant getting moving for Jan Mitchell. The Village of Sunset Pointe resident adjusted her routine to ensure she wouldn’t slow down when her normal activities shut down at the start of the pandemic — and she’s lost 10 pounds since March. She started walking more, going from an average of 8,000 to 15,000 steps daily with her Labradoodle, Vinnie, at her side. “I know everybody has been getting bored. It has been difficult on all of us,” Mitchell said. “But the one thing you’re able to do is get outside and keep your distance.” With people spending more time at home, many are at a higher risk for developing unhealthy habits, said Kristen Curtis, a registered dietitian with The Villages Health.
Some clients have struggled with eating out of boredom, coining their pandemic weight gain “the COVID-19,” as if it has added 19 pounds.
“COVID-19 has disrupted the routines of most people, so it’s important during these trying times that new routines be established,” Curtis said.
Sherree Klein has more time since taking a break from her part-time job, so she’s using it to focus on eating healthier and working out more frequently.
“Weight has always been an issue for me,” said Klein, of the Village of Charlotte. “This gave me a chance to up my game.”
She’s lost 20 pounds so far. When the weather was cooler in March and April, Klein walked three times per day for at least 30 to 60 minutes each time.
With the hotter weather, Klein is still walking some, but she’s also started participating in cardio drumming and Zumba classes via Zoom in her driveway or inside her home.
Though she’s never cared for vegetables or most fruits, Klein’s making an effort to incorporate them into her meals.
“I’ve never eaten spinach before, but now I’m eating spinach salads,” she said. “With the pandemic, I’m able to plan my eating a lot more easily.”
So Klein is confident these habits will stick when she returns to work.
Proper use of portion control, consuming plenty of fruits and vegetables, like Klein, and picking lean meats and whole grains are a strong foundation for people hoping to craft healthier meals, Curtis said.
“Healthy eating does not have to be hard, expensive or time-consuming,” she said.
Fiber-rich foods, such as fruits, veggies and whole grains, are especially helpful for creating a feeling of fullness so you consume fewer calories without feeling restricted, Curtis said.
“Restrictive diets are not enjoyable, and truthfully do not work long term,” she said. “Many are also unsafe and have not been adequately researched.”
While some are struggling with restrictive eating, others are tempted to turn to food for comfort, said Elaine Stipetich, a licensed clinical social worker with TLC Services.
“When a problem or an issue comes up, such as the pandemic, they resort to food to hopefully make themselves feel better,” the Village of Tamarind Grove resident said. “It doesn’t work.”
Stipetich and another TLC volunteer, licensed mental health counselor and hypnotist Jo Conard, lead Weight to Go, a support group for people who are trying to lose weight.
They work to identify the thoughts that lead members to actions like overeating so they can change these behaviors.
Stipetich was inspired by a program she helped develop in Wisconsin that taught social workers who worked with inmates adapt their thinking in order to change behaviors.
Weight to Go’s eight-week sessions were held in person before the pandemic. TLC will offer the first virtual group, starting Sept. 14. Visit tlc-services.org for more information.
The pandemic is a difficult time for everyone, but it’s also an opportunity for change, Stipetich said.
“You can come out of it worse off, or you can come out of it and utilize this time to your advantage,” she said.
Klein is proud of her weight loss so far, but said she still has a long way to go.
Mitchell encouraged anyone who wants to develop better habits to take that first step, even if it’s a short walk.
“Start out slow with a block and then add a block,” she said. “Just keep increasing it.”
Senior writer Ciara Varone can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5395, or ciara.varone@thevillagesmedia.com.
