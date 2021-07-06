Villagers help set single-month weather observation record

When you watch or listen to a weather report, chances are the observation information was made possible from your neighbor.
Forecasters nationwide depend on a team of volunteer weather spotters to track precipitation patterns and identify weather events, with human observations critical to judging the accuracy of an outlook based on weather radar.
“Their reports come in and it quantifies what actually took place and if the forecast was correct based on the data (a weather forecaster) had to work with,” said Dave Towle, senior forecaster with WVLG 102.7 FM, 104.5 FM & 640 AM.
These weather spotters, which include Villagers and other Floridians, recently marked a record breaking period of observations.
The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network, better known by its acronym CoCoRaHS, surpassed its previous single-month record for rainfall reporting with 475,875 reports in May.
Its data record came as the Weather Club in The Villages is raising awareness of what the group does and how Villagers can get involved.
How It’s Done
Jude Garcia, a CoCoRaHS volunteer who is a member of the Weather Club, has been involved with the nonprofit network of weather spotters since 2004, when she was living in Trinidad, Colorado. She’s now the group’s coordinator for Sumter and Marion counties.
An average day involves her recording the amount of measurable rainfall from her rain gauge first thing in the morning, then reporting those findings to cocorahs.org. Her reports, which are displayed on the website for users to analyze, may include additional notes on other outstanding details, such as abundant thunder and lightning.
“Observers use this to find where the rain is,” said Garcia, of the Village of Hadley,. “In The Villages (on a recent) afternoon, at County Road 466 it poured, but down here in Hadley, we didn’t get much of anything.”
These observers may be meteorologists who may be considering whether to issue severe storm warnings, or even residents interested in comparing how much rain fell in their neighborhoods, according to CoCoRaHS.
Rainfall Variations
Florida began participating in CoCoRaHS in October 2007, coordinated as a part of Florida State University’s Florida Climate Center. More than 500 weather watchers are involved with the program statewide.
The overall project started in 1998 in Fort Collins, Colorado — home to Colorado State University and its renowned Tropical Meteorology Project — after a climatologist named Nolan Doesken proposed that the observations of a team of volunteer weather spotters could confirm the accuracy of radar used to determine weather forecasts.
Just a year earlier, the Fort Collins area was affected by a flash flood that resulted from a heavier than forecasted downpour, dumping more than 14 inches of rain over a few neighborhoods. The downpour was strong enough that it broke Doesken’s rain gauge.
Doesken wanted to know how the storm was stronger than the radar suggested, and his research found the amount of rainfall was highly localized, varying depending on the location.
It’s a consideration that WVLG weather forecasters bear in mind when they talk about how much rain falls on The Villages.
Making a Difference
Towle, the WVLG forecaster, hasn’t been personally involved with CoCoRaHS. But he understands the value of weather watchers in guiding weather forecasts.
In fact, WVLG has a team of its own weather watcher volunteers, founded by the station’s late staff meteorologist Karl Loeper and now organized by Towle, who monitor rainfall in the villages they live in.
“They help with the engineering of roads, retention ponds and how that (rain) will affect the water flow rates in rivers, all these little side things as a result of the rainfall and what the spotters report and what took place,” said Towle, of the Village of LaBelle.
Weather watchers also save people’s lives by making them aware of severe weather impacts when they happen, he said.
This ability to make a difference motivates people to help.
Garcia provided information to fellow Weather Club members about what CoCoRaHS does and how to get involved during the club’s June 17 meeting. (People who wish to become a volunteer may apply at cocorahs.org/Application.aspx.)
The variations in rainfall and seeing how weather changes was what inspired Garcia to get involved when she was in Colorado, and it continues to hold her interest in Florida.
“And it’s nice to know other people enjoy it,” she said.
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
