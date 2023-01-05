Villagers for Veterans buys house for project

When Kathryn Wilgus returned home from her time in the military in her 20s, she had no support and no family to turn to. She spent the next year living on a friend’s couch as she worked to transition back into civilian life. “We think homelessness is just people who are living out on the street, but I didn’t have a home,” said Wilgus, who served in the U.S. Army and Navy. “I didn’t have parents, I didn’t have family. I couldn’t go to anyone. That’s homeless.” Homeless women veterans in similar situations will soon have a place to call home thanks to Villagers for Veterans latest project, Ashley’s Cottage. Ashley’s Cottage will serve as a short-term transitional home for homeless women veterans and eventually as an overflow facility once Ashley’s House is completed, said Marie Bogdonoff, founder and president of Villagers for Veterans.
“There are a lot of women veterans that are getting out of a relationship or just lost their job and they don’t need long-term programs — they just need a place for a couple of weeks,” said the Village of Pine Ridge resident.
The local veteran’s organization plans to close on the house in Fruitland Park on Jan. 16, and it hopes to have Ashley’s Cottage up and running by March, Bogdonoff said.
The temporary housing will be able to accommodate six women, said Wilgus, vice president of Villagers for Veterans.
And with the location so close to The Villages, Villagers for Veterans hopes more area residents will support it.
“I’m a woman combat veteran, and I think about how women are not created equal,” said Wilgus, of Mount Dora. “So, you know, it feels good that I’m seeing another side of the community that is supportive of women veterans.”
The opportunity came about at the perfect time, as there are a few planning and permit delays with Ashley’s House, a first-of-its-kind facility in Lake County.
“It enables us to go in there almost a year earlier and start a program,” Bogdonoff said. “(It will) let people to know about what we’re doing, start working with the (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs) system and ironing out all the kinks and have everything set in place.”
Having a brick-and-mortar facility also will allow the organization to apply for grants, which is a huge thing, she said.
Villagers for Veterans acquired Ashley’s Cottage, formally known as Esther House, after the former owner approached the organization following a presentation Wilgus gave about Ashley’s House.
“Someone upstairs thought it would be a good thing and guided us into it,” Bogdonoff said.
Although Ashley’s Cottage is for short-term housing, Ashley’s House will serve as a long-term facility for women veterans transitioning back into civilian life. Ashley’s House broke ground in January 2022 in Eustis. The 4,000-square-foot home is named after First Lt. Ashley White Stumpf, who died in combat in Afghanistan in 2011. Once open, the facility also will house six women.
“Homeless women veterans are the fastest growing demographic in the military,” Bogdonoff said. “Most facilities that are out there are for men, and even though they are open to women, because of the numbers, there are very few women who feel comfortable being in a facility that’s 98% men.”
Because of this, many female veterans don’t even apply to stay at these facilities, she said.
Of the 16.5 million veterans in the United States, about 2 million are women, according to the VA.
Of that, it is estimated that 1–2% of all women veterans nd 13–15% of women veterans living in poverty experience homelessness over the course of a year. And women veterans are more than twice as likely as non-veteran women and more three times as likely as non-veteran women living in poverty to experience homelessness.
Women veterans also are the fastest-growing demographic among the homeless population in the United States, according to research conducted by Pennsylvania State University.
Wilgus experienced homelessness while she transitioned out of the military because she had no family to go to, and both Ashley’s House and Ashley’s Cottage will give women like her a place to catch their breath.
Today, she is honored to be able to give back to the veteran community.
“If we can educate in this process ... it’s just not a matter of doing one thing, it’s a matter of trying to change the tide,” Wilgus said. “It’s just like any other type of discrimination. At some point, you have to stand up.”
To learn more about Ashley’s House or to donate to the project, visit villagersforveterans.org/womens-transition-home.
“We want to provide them with a safe place where they can transition, get their education, get healthy, get signed up at the VA, get a job and do all the things they need in order to move out and into their own place,” Bogdonoff said. “It’s a wonderful thing for us and a wonderful thing for women who are in need. It’s just a blessing.”
Staff Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
