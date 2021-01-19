Villagers exemplify strong health focus

The Villages growing reputation as America’s healthiest hometown isn’t just a slogan, according to health-ranking data. Residents are proving it daily with an increased focus on diet, exercise, social interaction and other healthy lifestyle options. The proof is showing up in a range of federal health measurements, as well as the following 2020 county health rankings compiled by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Population Health Institute.
- Sumter County ranked first in the state in health behaviors.
- It ranked eighth in the state in clinical care.
- The county also ranked 10th in the state in quality of life.
Three other federal measures bolster what the university researchers found.
- Residents age 75 and older with no self-care difficulty rank near the top in the nation.
- The county also has the 21st highest Medicare Advantage participation rate in the state.
- Medicare risk ratings rank Sumter County as the 15th lowest out of 67 counties in the state.
The proof also shows in the patient outcomes recorded at The Villages Health, the community’s largest provider of primary and specialty care services, said Jeffrey Lowenkron, M.D., the health care provider’s chief medical officer.
From the inception, the founders created The Villages Health to create physician-patient engagement, he said. That mission focuses on treating patients as a whole rather than on just a single diagnosis.
“We then assure that we are managing their chronic conditions every year,” he said. “As we have managed these, we have been able to reduce hospital use and emergency department use.”
Analytics prove the mission is creating positive health outcomes, Lowenkron said.
“If we look at hospital use in original Medicare, patients served by The Villages Health (which accepts Medicare Advantage only for primary care patients) are about 65% lower,” he said. “Patients served by The Villages Health also are about 45% less likely than other Medicare Advantage programs to need to be hospitalized.”
The growing body of research is proving one important fact for people who retire and then choose whether to use original Medicare or Medicare Advantage for health outcomes, Lowenkron said.
“That matched for age, gender and illness, patients in Medicare Advantage live longer and have their conditions better managed than those in original Medicare with or without a supplemental policy,” he said. “Being matched for age, gender and illness means they are no healthier, but their choice of how their insurance rewards their physicians drives the difference. In original Medicare, physicians are rewarded for the volumes of tests and procedures done, with virtually no reward for spending time speaking with and understanding the patient. In Medicare Advantage, the physicians are rewarded based on how well their patients do. Which program do you think patient outcomes would be better? It is that simple.”
Much of this good health is attributed directly to residents because of their pursuit of a healthy lifestyle through the number of amenities available in The Villages, Lowenkron said.
“Exercise and proper diet contribute to a healthier lifestyle,” he said. “But one big difference in The Villages is the social cohesion, even though this has taken a hit during the pandemic as limitations are recommended on social interaction.”
One measure of that social interaction occurred in 2012 during a University of South Florida health survey of The Villages residents, Lowenkron said. It found a high degree of social cohesion in The Villages.
“What is true is that matched for age, gender and illness those who are more active and less socially isolated tend to live longer and are typically happier, even if not measurably healthier,” he said.
The impact of social isolation on health because of COVID-19 was the main topic during a June, 11, 2020, hearing of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging.
Clinical research suggests that senior isolation is rising to the level of a health crisis, Carla Perissinotto, M.D., associate chief of Geriatrics Clinical Programs at the University of California-San Francisco, told the committee.
The list of health effects include, but are not limited to the following, she told the committee:
- Both isolation and loneliness have an increased risk of all-cause premature mortality;
- There is a 50% increased risk of developing dementia;
- People with heart failure who experience loneliness have an almost fourfold increased risk of death, a 68% increased risk of hospitalization and 57% increased risk of emergency room use.
“Prevalence rates for loneliness and isolation range from 20% to 50%, and the corresponding health effects are disquieting,” she said. “When the risks of loneliness and isolation are examined, both have dramatic effects on our health even after accounting for usual confounding factors such as depression, medical co-morbidities and social economic status.”
One positive federal measure that stands out in The Villages metropolitan statistical area is the 97.5 percent of males 75 and older who had no self-care difficulty during 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Villages and Punta Gorda tied with the 14th highest percentage out of nearly 400 MSAs in the nation.
Females age 75 and older with no self-care difficulty in The Villages and Idaho Falls, Idaho, tied at 94.9% as the 13th highest percentage in the nation.
Self care is a priority for Villagers like Diane Spencer, 76, of the Village of Gilchrist. That priority builds upon an active adult lifestyle that includes daily exercise, proper nutrition and strong social interaction.
The retired attorney begins the day by practicing a combination of Pilates and yoga, she said.
“I also walk everywhere,” Spencer said.
Diet is as important to her as exercise, she said.
“For years, I have eaten the rainbow of foods; those with colors, red apples, blackberries, green lettuce, celery, any kind of vegetable along with a small amount of turkey or ham for protein,” she said. “I don’t make sauces with dinners. I grill chicken, and the mighty meatloaf is the queen of my kitchen. But I use ground chuck with not too much fat.”
Spencer also understands how socialization enhances health, and does her best to remain in contact with friends even during the pandemic with the use of facial masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing. She is active, too, as a former elected community development district supervisor and now an elected supervisor with the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District.
“We are social animals; you have to socialize,” she said. “People are fascinating, and I love to keep up with what they’re doing. I really enjoy friendships because it is so much fun.”
What also impresses Spencer is how active her friends, neighbors and acquaintances have become as The Villages rolls out new amenities.
“They’re active, they’re engaged, they participate in sports, they are runners and walkers,” she said. “It’s a full range of activities. And they stay engaged. To me, The Villages started out as just a lovely place for seniors to live, but it’s become a lifestyle and a very active lifestyle. It’s obvious to me the Developer has listened to the residents, because of all the new amenities.”
Specialty Editor David R. Corder
