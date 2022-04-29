Villagers, community remember Holocaust

“Never again, never forget,” Temple Shalom of Central Florida Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein said to hundreds gathered at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church for Thursday’s Tri-County Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony. “I vow to never forget the lives of those brutalized and tortured by people who acted in hate. And I will inspire to share the stories of the 6 million, to teach the youth about their deaths and the splendor of their lives.” The event was the first in-person gathering to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, also known as Yom Hashoah, since 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Tri-County Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Committee and Temple Shalom to hold online presentations the previous two years.
“Yom Hashoah marks the upheaval and sacrifice of the Jewish people,” said Susan Sirmai Feinberg, a Village of Pennecamp resident and chair of the Tri-County Holocaust Remembrance Committee. “Two out of three Jews living in Europe in the 1930s were killed in the Holocaust. What happened should never be forgotten and should not happen again.”
Feinberg was born in the U.S., but her parents were from Hungary. She is “second generation,” a term that is used to describe the children of Holocaust survivors.
“In the context of history, many Americans and Europeans do not know or believe that the Holocaust happened in modern times,” she said. “According to the Washington Post, an estimated four in 10 millennials, born at the end of the 20th century, did not know that the Holocaust occurred. The danger is still present, and we must fight this ignorance.”
The theme of this year’s program was “The Power to Overcome Hate,” and Andrew Srulevitch, director of European affairs for the Anti-Defamation League, spoke to the audience about the ongoing situation in Ukraine and the similarities that some see between Russia’s invasion of its neighbor and the Nazi atrocities of the 1930s and ’40s.
“We are seeing horrible war crimes happening now in Ukraine,” he said. “We say ‘never again’ to prevent another Holocaust from happening. This war in Ukraine will continue, so we cannot stay silent. Don’t be indifferent, as not saying anything is quite dangerous.”
Srulevitch, who was an exchange student in Ukraine and worked in the country for a time, said everyone has a role to play in fighting the war in Ukraine.
“Make a donation, whether financial or otherwise, that benefits those suffering in Ukraine,” he said. “Remind people not to stay silent. Let people know that we can’t let what’s happening there be forgotten.”
The ceremony paid tribute to the Leica Freedom Train, an effort by German businessman Ernst Leitz II to smuggle hundreds of Jews out of Nazi Germany; and the Ritchie Boys, special intelligence soldiers credited with obtaining nearly 60% of the actionable intelligence gathered in Europe during World War II. A number of Ritchie Boys had fled Nazi Germany but returned as U.S. soldiers.
The program also honored area Holocaust survivors by having them light a menorah candle during a special ceremony. Heinz Jaffe, of Sumter Place, and Remi Wrona, of the Village of Caroline, were called up to light candles. Also participating in the ceremony were the two children of Miriam Apfel, a Village of Tall Trees resident and Holocaust survivor who died last month at age 97.
“For many years, Miriam shared her story to the community at Temple Shalom events marking Holocaust Remembrance Day,” Feinberg said. “She was determined to make sure that no one forget the horrors of the Holocaust.”
Ten students from The Villages Charter Middle School, Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter Middle School were honored at the ceremony for winning this year’s Holocaust Writing and Art Competition, with prizes funded by the Jack Vitale Education Fund of Temple Shalom.
“This year’s essays were quite powerful and poignant,” Feinberg said. “Learning about the Holocaust is part of the curriculum at all Sumter County middle schools, and we thank the teachers and administrators of these schools for making sure our youth know about the Holocaust.”
For more information on Temple Shalom and its Holocaust remembrance activities, visit tscfl.org.
Senior writer James Dinan
