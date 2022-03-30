Villagers celebrate Vietnam veterans

The sound of drumming echoed down Paige Place on Tuesday morning as Peggy Campbell, Veterans’ Memorial Park Honor Guard commander, led a parade of Vietnam veterans toward Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages. As the veterans entered the park behind multiple honor and color guards, people clapped and cheered for them as part of the park’s annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony. “When we Vietnam veterans came home, the political turmoil in our country was such that instead of veterans being welcomed, we were frowned upon,” said Tom Miller, Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages president. “We never received the parades that other veterans did, we just received scorn. So, what’s special about today is that we come in as proud Vietnam veterans to be welcomed at the park.”
Recognizing the service of Vietnam veterans is especially important in The Villages, as it has attracted one of the largest populations of veterans of any community in the nation.
In Sumter County, more than 18,600 people, or 15.6% of residents, served their country in the armed forces, data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows. Among local veterans, 52.2% served during the Vietnam era — August 1964 to April 1975 — giving Sumter the highest concentration of Vietnam veterans in the nation.
Tuesday’s event kicked off with a march from La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex to Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages. Campbell, of Wildwood, led the honor guard along with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 Color Guard, Tri-County Women Veterans Color Guard, Band of Brothers Color Guard and a group of Vietnam veterans.
Miller, who served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968, shared a few words about his time in Vietnam and how after moving here he reconnected with a soldier he flew in and out of Vietnam with — Brian Sanford, of the Village of Amelia.
Sanford’s daughter even found a photo of the two of them together the day they landed in Vietnam.
“Fifty years later we reconnected after I joined the VVA here in The Villages, and what a great experience it was,” said Sanford, who served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. “So, we’ve been friends for 50-some years, with just a 50-year hiatus in the middle.”
Miller, of the Village of Duval, then passed the microphone around the crowd so other Vietnam veterans could share their own stories from the war. Each veteran thanked the others and welcomed them home.
Among the proud Vietnam veterans were Rick Rademacher, VVA Chapter 1036 president, and Gary Gariepy, from the Band of Brothers.
When Rademacher spoke, he shared that he will never forget his time in the war. He took his first steps in Vietnam as a fresh-faced 21-year-old on his birthday in December 1969, he said.
Gariepy, who served in Vietnam in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1971, enjoyed the camaraderie of having everyone at the ceremony, he said.
“It meant a lot bringing the guys together, welcoming them home and getting to tell (our stories),” said Gariepy, of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona.
Rademacher served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1970 and said he believes it is important to continue to honor veterans — not just those who served in Vietnam.
“I hope my grandkids never get involved in (a) war,” said Rademacher, of the Village of Lake Deaton. “But I hope they honor and recognize the sacrifices a lot of people have made throughout the history of our country.”
Other veterans’ groups that posted flags to honor the Vietnam veterans included the 82nd Airborne Division, Association of Paratroopers Gilderman, Jewish War Veterans Post 352, Col. Phillip C. Delong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267, the Distinguished Flying Cross Society and the Puc Puggy Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell also hosted a Vietnam Commemoration Day Ceremony on Tuesday. The event included a wreath placement and words from Kirk Leopard, Florida National Cemetery executive director, according to Village of La Belle resident Bob Mills, communications director for the Joint Veterans Support Committee.
The next ceremony scheduled at Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages is for Peace Officers Day at 2 p.m. May 15.
