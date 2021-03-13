Villagers celebrate link to connectivity

The vision of linking all residents to shopping, amenities and services Villages-wide became reality Friday. The Water Lily Bridge — the first multimodal path to span Florida’s Turnpike — opened with winners of chance drawings being the first make the historic passage with golf carts and bicycles. Most of those who crossed from the south side of the Turnpike made the trek north to Brownwood Paddock Square to celebrate. “We had a champagne toast at Bluefin (Grill & Bar) to mark the momentous occasion,” said Danielle Brannen, of the Village of DeSoto, who was with her husband, Gary, and their two dogs for the outing. The ride was a relatively short one, Gary said.
“It was a mere 10 minutes once we crossed over the bridge,” he said. “I’d guess it would be about 20 minutes from the house. It’s a trip we’ll be making a lot from now on.”
The opening of Water Lily Bridge was a vital step to offering complete connectivity via golf cart throughout the community north to south.
Water Lily Bridge is one of four major bridges that make up the connectivity plan. From a multimodal path parallel to Meggison Road, it connects residents to the community on the west side of the Turnpike, landing in the Village of DeLuna near Water Lily Recreation Center.
“Residents tell us all the time how much they enjoy the golf-cart lifestyle,” said Tracy Morse, vice president of design, The Villages. “Our vision for full connectivity is all about making sure folks can travel by golf cart anywhere they want in the community. We hope this will be one more reason Villagers are proud to call The Villages home.”
The opening of the Water Lily Bridge follows the December 2020 opening of Brownwood Bridge, across State Road 44 at Brownwood Paddock Square, and Chitty Chatty Bridge, across SR 44 near Rohan Recreation Complex, last October.
David and Brenda Salot, of the Village of McClure, were thrilled to be able to branch out farther from their neighborhood using their favorite mode of transportation.
“It’s wonderful to be able to access everything by golf cart,” David said. “It’s not always quicker to get places by golf cart, but it’s a whole lot more fun.”
The couple, who were joined by Brenda’s mother Florence Moore on Friday, documented their first journey across the bridge with their GoPro camera.
“We actually have 8,696 miles we have driven on this thing, all in the area around McClure,” David said of their golf cart. “So we’re definitely very excited about being connected and being able have so many more areas to explore.”
Donald Davidson, of the Village of Monarch Grove, rode across the bridge with his neighbor, Terry Ward. While their destination was Brownwood on Friday morning, Davidson said he plans to make a longer trip soon.
“It’s exactly 14.2 miles in a car from Monarch Grove to Spanish Springs, so I’m looking forward to seeing what that trip will be like in the golf cart,” Davidson said. “It will be an adventure.”
John Desjardins, of the Village of Linden, prefers riding his bicycle when possible. He was one of the first cyclists to cross the bridge Friday.
“Connectivity is awesome,” he said. “I love riding my bike everywhere I can, so this is another feather in my cap.”
Linda Bullock, of the Village of Marsh Bend, and her sister, Janet Carpenter, who was in town visiting, planned to enjoy an afternoon at Brownwood.
“We got the shopping bag on the back of the cart and we’re going to make it a full day,” Bullock said. “It’s really nice to have that access to the square for the shopping and the restaurants. And we’re looking forward to being able to access the golf courses on the north side as well. We’ll be able to enjoy the full Villages lifestyle.”
A second Turnpike bridge, named the Southern Oaks Bridge, is in the approval stages. It will connect residents to the developing Sawgrass Grove area and Southern Oaks Championship Golf Course north of the Turnpike and to the planned Wellness Village and Lifestyle Center to the south. It will be built south of the Okahumpka Service Plaza and will accommodate vehicular traffic as well as golf carts.
“These structures will not only add to the ease of movement throughout The Villages community, but they will continue to be a fun, celebratory sense of arrival and departure for years to come,” said Mike Pape, land planner.
Each of the bridges are constructed of corten steel, which weathers to form a rust-like appearance that eliminates the need for painting. It’s designed to be reminiscent of steel train trestles of a bygone era.
“These elements are symbolic of historic town markers and were often utilized to mark important places,” said Ed Plaster, architect. “These impressive structures will serve as both symbolic and functional gateways.”
The bridges “give us a glimpse of our future,” said Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, whose District 33 office includes all of The Villages and Sumter County. “It also shows the Morse family’s commitment to Sumter County for the next 20, 25, 30 years.”
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
