Villagers celebrate heritage

The Aloha 'O Ka Hula dancers are committed to honoring Hawaiian culture — from their authentic hula dance moves down to their dresses that come from Hawaii.
The Villages resident lifestyle performance group encouraged the rest of the community to embrace Hawaiian culture during The Heritage Festival on Monday at Brownwood Paddock Square.
The event celebrated the traditions of Asian, African, Australian and North and South American countries. Friday's Heritage Festival at Spanish Springs Town Square will celebrate European cultures from 4 to 9 p.m.
Violet Ray, director of Aloha 'O Ka Hula, said 12 of the group's dancers came out to perform Monday. Ray, who once lived in Hawaii, said her favorite part of the dance form is how relaxing it is.
"I like the music and the way it makes you feel," said the Village of Hadley resident. "It's so calming and is so beautiful — it makes you feel good."
Ray said she was pleased with her group's turnout even though the festival was rescheduled from last week because of Hurricane Ian.
Chalsi Cox, special events manager for The Villages Entertainment, agreed with that sentiment. The crowd started to roll in early on, enjoying everything from stilt walkers to vendors and food trucks.
Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in the Passport Challenge, where they picked up a passport and retrieved at least four stamps from vendors who had an event logo. Participants earned a commemorative pin.
"The crowd is coming out so I'm pretty happy," Cox said. "We weren't sure what to expect with the rain delay, but all-in-all, I think it's going well."
The Silver Rockettes sparkled brightly in red, silver and blue as they marched to the center of the square for their performance.
The group puts in a lot of hard work ahead of these performances, and they like seeing the reactions from the crowd, said Georgette Getz, creative director of the Silver Rockettes.
"The ladies like to perform, and it's nice for them to get the response from other people," said Getz, of the Village of Tamarind Grove.
Other groups such as the Mystic Jewels, another Villages resident lifestyle group, also performed at the event.
Eleonora Kukuk, of the Village of Sabal Chase, said it was her first time attending a Heritage Festival in The Villages, and she enjoyed exploring what the event had to offer.
She also wanted to watch the performances, as she hopes to one day perform in a group.
"I also just love to be outside and seeing different things," she said.
Friday's festival at Spanish Springs also will offer the Passport Challenge and will begin with a parade around the square at 3:15 p.m. that will celebrate German and Italian heritage, hosted by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
Z Street Band will perform, and another stage will feature an Oktoberfest area, where the Brussels Sprouts German Polka Band will perform. The area also will have a beer garden and food vendors.
