Villagers celebrate first coronation in seven decades

Diane Jiles was up and ready at 4:15 a.m. Saturday to watch the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
She watched the coverage on PBS and recorded other channels’ coverage so she could watch it later. Jiles is one of many Villagers with British roots, and one of many who marked the coronation. After watching the ceremony, she attended a special brunch with other members of the British American Club at Havana Country Club. The Brit’s ‘N’ US Social Club also held a special event Saturday in honor of the coronation, the first since that of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.
Jiles’ mother was born in Spalding, England.
“My mother raised me loving the monarchy,” said Jiles, of the Village Rio Grande. “She loved the Queen, and he is now the king, and I shall honor him as the king. People maybe have personal opinions about him but to me, I am very proud of the British people today. They did an excellent job.”
The British American Club meets for brunch the first Saturday of the month and this weekend was themed after the coronation. Today, a member of the club plans to follow up the brunch with another celebration.
For the brunch, about 20 members, including Jiles, sat in the outdoor area of the country club wearing nice dresses and clothing, as well as outfits with the Union Jack on it.
A few women also wore a fascinator hat or headband for the festivities, and there was a Welsh flag and a half American, half British flag on display. A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II made out of a puzzle was also on display.
A lot of British people Jiles knows in England enjoyed multiple street parties, and Jiles wanted to bring a party to The Villages, too.
“It’s just a day of celebration,” Jiles said.
Over in Lake Sumter Landing, Danny McKay, president of The Brits ‘N’ US Social Club, put on a special party for the club to mark the occasion. The club decorated a covered space off the square near Lake Sumter with Union Jack banners and a sign that said “Congratulations King Charles III.”
McKay, who was born in Scotland, remembers seeing the last coronation when he was six years old.
When he was living in Glasgow, the neighborhood only had one TV and everyone took turns watching the event. He only saw a few moments and in black and white, which was a stark difference from the ceremony on Saturday.
“It’s pretty incredible,” said McKay, of the Village of Liberty Park. “I’ll probably never see another one.”
Several members and performers were in attendance, including a performer from the Sounds of Scotland who played “God Save the King” on the bagpipes while everyone else sang along. The attendees also sang other traditional British songs while enjoying food and drinks.
Those in attendance were decked out to celebrate. Many wore crowns and had on red, white and blue colored clothing to represent the Union Jack, as well as kilts. A few people wore clothing with the Union Jack on it and one woman wore Minnie Ears with a Union Jack bow.
King Charles III also made an appearance, or at least someone trying to pass as him. Paul McEvoy, of the Village De La Vista, wore a mask of the king and a crown. His wife, Annabel Wright, dressed as Princess Diana and wore a crown and jewels.
Both are from England. Wright thought the event was a “lovely” way to celebrate the coronation, she said.
“Even though we live here in America, mainly because we chose to live in this country, it’s still nice to honor the traditions because they often disappear,” Wright said.
The couple recorded the coronation to watch it in its entirety.
“I remember as a six year old boy seeing Queen Elizabeth II being crowned queen,” McEvoy said. “The TV was in black and white then, and so it’s quite amazing to think I’ve lived long enough to see the next coronation.”
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.