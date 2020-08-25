Villager stars for Trump on Day One

Villagers watching the Republican National Convention on Monday saw what, by now, is a very familiar face in one of the night’s videos — World War II veteran, and Village Santiago resident, Irving Locker. The RNC kicked off Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina, mixing video and live elements. President Donald Trump was formally nominated during the convention. The first night, where the theme was “Land of Promise,” saw several politicians and other figures speak, either live or in videos. About 30 minutes into the event, the RNC showed a series of short interviews with people praising the president, under the heading “Promises & Hope: Narrated by the American People.” Trump opened it by saying, “I didn’t back down from my promises, and I’ve kept every single one.” Several interviewees talked about restored hope, and after Trump spoke about better trade deals, increased energy production, school choice and rebuilding the military, Trump then talked about veterans: “We will take care of our great veterans like they have never been taken care of before.”
After a comment from one veteran about how Trump’s policies toward veterans benefited him, Locker spoke.
“To me, he’s giving people hope in what he’s doing for the poor people,” Locker said, then continued: “What he’s doing for everyone.”
Locker is a high-profile WW II veteran who speaks often to clubs and students about his experiences fighting across Europe in five major battles. He also is an active supporter of veteran charities and appreciates Trump’s support of those who have served the nation.
“I contributed to his campaign because I believe in him,” Locker has said in the past. “He’s done so much for veterans.”
Locker was invited to Washington, D.C., to represent veterans during Trump’s State of the Union address in February 2019.
The Villager expected to just sit in the audience, but 10 minutes before the president’s scheduled arrival, Locker was selected to sit in the gallery with First Lady Melania Trump and the family.
He became an instant local celebrity after he stood up and gave the world a thumbs-up when he was recognized by Trump.
Afterward, Irving and his wife of 71 years, Bernice, were led into the Oval Office, where the veteran spent almost 45 minutes in a private conversation with Trump.
Locker was with the president again in 2019 in France at the 75th Anniversary celebration of D-Day. He waved then and Trump waved back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.