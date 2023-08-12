Villager gets her life back on track after bout with vertigo

A year ago, Virginia Rowand was in a rehabilitation center and couldn’t even walk on her own because of severe vertigo.
“(Doctors) said I would never recover and they had me set up to go into a nursing home and be there like a vegetable for the rest of my life,” said Rowand, of the Village of Piedmont. “And I said, ‘No.’ I’m too darn young at heart.”
The day Rowand was supposed to go into a nursing home, she called her son, Alex, who lived in New Jersey at the time.
“I said, ‘You get down here and get me out. I have to play softball and volleyball,’” Rowand said.
From 2017 to 2020, Rowand was in a seemingly endless cycle of hospital and rehab visits. She developed dizzy spells, and a procedure doctors thought would cure her did not work.
To further complicate matters, she then was involved in a car crash during which she was rear-ended by a truck.
“During that time I also had the dizzy spells from the original thing that they couldn’t figure out what it was,” Rowand said.
Doctors tried another procedure, but things got worse, Rowand said.
“I couldn’t focus,” she said. “I couldn’t see; everything bounced. It was like I was walking in an earthquake. I had no balance. No vision. I was on a walker. It was like riding a (roller coaster) for three years.”
Rowand said it took a lot of rehabilitation and sheer determination to overcome her symptoms of vertigo.
“I’d get up in the morning and I’d walk around the house with my walker,” she said. “Sometimes I still have residual effects. Like if I go to the movies, coming down the aisle, I bounce off the walls still. But now I know, so I lean on the wall and scoot down.”
Before her medical issues began, Rowand was part of the volleyball community that plays at First Baptist Church of Oxford. While she was in rehab, her fellow volleyball players visited and encouraged her.
“I heard that she couldn’t walk, couldn’t get out of bed and then boom, she was back playing,” said friend and player Sandy Smaltz, of the Village of Bridgeport at Creekside Landing. “After that illness, it was amazing that she came back.”
Rowand, who moved to The Villages in 2003 from Marlton, New Jersey, said she never gave up hope on a full recovery. When her fellow players visited her in the hospital, they would ball up socks and toss them around with her like a volleyball.
“They just made me come back,” Rowand said. “If it wasn’t for first of all my faith, my volleyball, my church and my softball — they all supported me because I had no family, except my son finally came.”
On top of volleyball, Rowand also is a member of the Golden Players softball team in The Villages and previously was a baton twirler. In her younger years, she was a competitive figure skater.
“That was all balance,” she said of figure skating. “I guess that kind of helped me, too.”
During this past summer season of The Villages Women’s Intermediate and Advanced Indoor Volleyball League, Rowand was a member of Sweet Digs, the team that won the championship.
“She’s got a great serve. It’s like a line drive. Floats a little,” said Smaltz, who played in the women’s indoor league on the Summertime Jam team. “She was serving one time and we could not pass it. I think she got like eight or nine in a row — that’s crazy.”
Rowand, 78, is an inspiration for Smaltz and countless others.
“She’s my mom’s age and she’s out here playing,” Smaltz said. “It is amazing, really inspiring.”
Rowand said she is proof that any obstacle can be overcome.
“No matter what life throws at you, be determined,” she said. “That’s what you have to do. It doesn’t matter what it is.”
Staff writer Jean Racine can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5395, or jean.racine@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.