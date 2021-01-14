Villager doesn’t let spinal injury get in her way

Sheila Jones has always had a stubborn streak. It certainly came into play when she found herself paralyzed from the waist down.
“I decided I wasn’t giving up,” said Jones, of the Village Rio Ponderosa. “I was going to fight it. If someone tells me I can’t do it, I’ll prove them wrong. If I can’t do it, I’ll be the first to say I can’t do it.”
In the past few months, Jones has gotten to the point where she can feel the bottom of her feet and can use a walker.
“I’ve come a long way in a year’s time,” Jones said. “It’s not fast enough.”
When she isn’t using the walker, Jones gets around in a wheelchair. She goes out every morning to walk her dog, Baby, a Pekingese, for a couple of miles.
