Villager battles rare disorder with help of community

As a lifelong athlete, Debbie Ferlito knew there was something wrong when she started having balance issues in her mid-50s.
Ferlito and her husband, Mark, moved into their home in the Village of LaBelle five years ago. Shortly afterwards, Ferlito began to experience severe disequilibrium. Determined to return to normalcy, Ferlito set out on a five-year medical journey that resulted in a rare genetic disorder diagnosis, one that her friends are helping her adjust to.
Experts with The Villages Health initially felt that the cause was a lower back issue. However, Ferlito’s balance continued to steadily deteriorate over the next two years until she was forced to seek physical therapy.
Fortunately, the physical therapist she visited convinced Ferlito to seek out a secondary medical opinion. She was referred to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.
“The neurology department there was outstanding,” Ferlito said. “They could tell immediately that this was serious and they would help find the cause.”
After a year and a half of countless scans, MRIs, skin biopsies, lumbar punctures, as well as blood, nerve and muscle tests, the doctors at UF Health Shands Hospital could not definitively determine the cause of Ferlito’s symptoms.
“They could tell me that I had some form of sensory neuropathy (nerve damage) and a vestibular (balance) issue,” Ferlito said. “Even genetic testing provided no answers.”
Ferlito’s mysterious health journey finally drew to a close after being referred to Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville. Because of the outstanding background work the doctors did at UF Health Shands Hospital, Ferlito said the new doctors were able to “cut to the chase” when it came to diagnosis.
Dr. Christopher Lamb, a Mayo Clinic neurologist, and Dr. Klaas Wierenga, a Mayo Clinic geneticist, diagnosed Ferlito within five months of her first appointment.
“I have an autosmal recessive genetic syndrome called RFC1 CANVAS,” Ferlito said. “It’s a rare genetic disorder with only 10 out of a million affected in any given population.”
RFC1 CANVAS is a late onset disease that consists of a sudden inability to coordinate muscle movement, nerve damage, extreme disequilibrium and persistent cough that usually preludes loss of balance, according to the National Institutes of Health. The condition is so rare that only a few places in the world test for it.
“Basically, your body uses sensory system, vestibular system and eyes to help balance,” Ferlito said. “The only system I have working are my eyes. So darkness or shadows become a huge concern. If I close my eyes I fall over because my body can’t figure out where I am in space.”
RFC1 CANVAS is a progressive disease that eventually leaves patients bedridden, but Ferlito is still in the early stages. The upside, Ferito said, is that she lives in The Villages. Driving is risky, but she can still navigate around with trekking poles, drive a golf cart, and she recently bought an electric assist tricycle. She can independently get herself to physical therapy appointments, the grocery store and friends’ houses.
Ferito can no longer play pickleball or indoor volleyball, two of her favorites, but she can still play water volleyball as it’s less likely to result in injury from falling over. Ferlito attends water volleyball at Rohan Recreation four times a week, and her fellow teammates make sure she gets home safely.
Mark said it is a great relief to him that she has such a great support system to look out for her when he’s not around.
Deb Buikema and Sheila Reynolds, who are in charge of the water volleyball group, were so upset following her diagnosis that they held a water volleyball pool party just for her.
Ferlito’s pickleball friends, a Sunday morning tournament group called The Sunday Shot Girls, still keep track of her. They have “game night” once a month, which Ferlito said is a great support group.
“It’s a great group of ladies run by Anita Pointyer and Deb Roy,” Ferlito said. “I am included in non-pickleball activities and recently went hiking with the group.”
Since receiving her diagnosis, Ferlito is determined to educate as many people as she can about RFC1 CANVAS. She joined a Facebook support group, and runs her own Instagram account.
The gene mutation that causes RFC1 CANVAS was discovered in 2019 by researchers at UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology and is considered a novel disease. Researchers are just starting to look at possible treatment, but with so few diagnosed, it’s likely to be a long process. Ferlito is trying, with the help of other RFC1 patients, to push the condition to the forefront of research priority.
“It might not help me in my lifetime, but hopefully in the future someone will benefit from my approach,” she said.
Senior writer Taylor Strickland can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5334, or taylor.strickland@thevillagesmedia.com.
