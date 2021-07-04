Villager Backstory: Colleen Brooks

Colleen Brooks has always had a sense for adventure, especially when it comes to helping others.
It’s part of who she is.
After moving to South Dakota when she was in sixth grade, her life changed as she left everything she knew behind to start a new adventure.
“I didn’t really mind leaving Minneapolis,” she said. “I was always up for an adventure.”
When Brooks went to college, she took on a major in physical education with a minor in psychology.
“Going to college at Black Hills State College was interesting,” she said. “There were a lot of activities one could get involved in, but I really spent a lot of time with my girlfriends.”
Brooks’ real adventure in life began when she started working for Microware, a computer company based in Colorado at the time. It was here that she met the love of her life, Michael.
“I sold him a computer,” she giggled. “That’s how we met. I ended up working with him there for around eight years.”
After meeting Michael, the two dated for about five years before they got married.
“After we got married, we were told that the company that we worked for at the time didn’t really want couples together in the office, so I set off on a new adventure — real estate,” she said. “It was a fun place to work.”
Brooks said her new adventure was one of her favorites.
“I loved working with people and helping them achieve their dreams of finding a new home,” she said. “It was a great way to see the area and learn about my clients.”
Brooks said she worked in that field for over 15 years and it was something she really enjoyed.
“I went to college for physical education and psychology, and I’ve never had to use it,” she said. “I have found as life goes on, I just add additional skills to my toolbox and find that I really like helping others in need better.”
A few years later, Brooks and her husband picked up and moved to The Villages to help look after Brooks’ mother, an Alzheimer’s patient.
“I loved taking care of my mother, and I found I was really good at helping her,” she said. “Spending time with my mom was a blessing and it helped show me that I could handle more than I thought.”
Brooks used those skills when she started volunteering at Beyond the Walls food pantry in Fruitland Park.
“I volunteered for about three years before they asked me if I would take over as director,” she said. “I was hesitant at first because I was just volunteering, but I found it was my true calling. I love helping those in the community.”
Having acquired a number of skills, Brooks has used them to help the residents that come to the pantry for food.
“We have clients who come to the pantry that may be new to the community, have memory issues or have other reasons for coming,” she said. “Each one of them have become like family to me, and I love working with them and the volunteers. I have served as director for about three years, and I’m just so thankful that God put me on a path that lead me to this place I now call home.” Over the past couple of years, Brooks has worked hard to expand the pantry’s services.
“We have expanded our reach to help others that may need an extra hand,” she said. “We have been working with families throughout Fruitland Park, The Villages, Leesburg and beyond. We have collected shoes to send to Haiti and have been working with multiple groups to help our clients with a number of things they may need like scarves, hats and other items.”
The biggest thing she said she has learned is to be open to possibilities.
“When I started college, I had a plan for myself,” she said. “It wasn’t what I was supposed to do because God had bigger plans for me. I love what I do now, and this community never ceases to amaze me.”
