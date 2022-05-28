Victory brings innovative show to The Villages

Fernando Varela can’t quite put into words his first impression of “Lasting Impressions.” The one-of-a-kind immersive 3-D experience hosted by Sophie Renoir, the great-granddaughter of the Impressionist painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir, put a spell on him when he first saw the show in Orlando. “I think everybody should see this show,” said Varela, executive producer for Victory Productions. “It’s so unique and beautiful.” Varela was so mesmerized, he brought the experience to The Villages as part of Victory Productions’ Summer in Residence program at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol.
The Villages is one of only three locations in the U.S. where patrons can see this high-end 3-D display, which soon will make its way around the world.
“We are tremendously honored that ‘Lasting Impressions’ has reached three continents with plans afoot for a long-term exhibit in Paris, a tour in China, an engagement in the Middle East, as well as sit-down exhibits in major American cities,” said Andrew Scholotiuk, producer of “Lasting Impressions.” “As a matter of fact, ‘Lasting Impressions’ is currently being shown at the Cannes Film Festival at the same time it is here in The Villages.”
The show brings to life famous Impressionist paintings such as Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and Claude Monet’s “Poplars.”
“We’ve all seen these famous paintings before, but (it’s another thing) to see them come to life and explore the way they were able to animate each brush stroke,” Varela said. “You see things in the paintings you’ve never seen before.”
Everyone gets a pair of 3-D glasses to experience the show, which runs at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. through July 20 on select days. Tickets currently are available for shows through June 30.
Viewers can choose between general seating for $40 or table seating, priced at $125 for two seats, a choice of wine and a selection of hors d’oeuvres and petit fours.
The artistic masterpiece is synchronized with the music of composers such as Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel.
“The marriage of a visual experience with a musical experience creates an overwhelming, beautiful feeling,” said Keith Hinson, director of marketing and programming for Victory Productions. “You can almost feel the breeze wafting through the trees. You can see the waves crashing and see the stars swirling in the sky. It’s absolutely mesmerizing.”
Jan Jones and her sister, Beverly Wrobleski, have seen many of these paintings in their two-dimensional forms. Experiencing “Lasting Impressions” on Wednesday brought a new perspective to the works.
“It was amazing,” said Jones, of the Village Santiago. “What fascinated me was the way they could take parts of the painting and move it, like the snow falling and birds flying.”
Wrobleski agreed, saying she would go see it again.
“It was very peaceful,” said Wrobleski, of the Village of Bonnybrook.
This year’s Summer in Residence program is titled “Experience the Journey: Life. Art. Music.” The other three shows in the series are musicals that will provide audiences with a high-energy break from the summer heat outside.
“We focused on having a lot of fun shows,” Varela said. “We look to entertain with things that bring nostalgia, beauty and joy. This season is no exception.”
Now through June 5 is “Route 66: A Rock ‘n’ Road Trip,” where four guys head west from Chicago to California on the famous route, set to a variety of pop tunes from the 1950s and ‘60s.
“They’ve worked really hard to perfect that vocal blend,” Hinson said.
Next comes “Nashville Hurricane,” which can be seen on stage from June 10 to July 3. It stars Chase Padgett, who starred in the smash hit “6 Guitars” back in 2019.
“He’s an absolute genius,” Hinson said. “He plays multiple people on stage and weaves their story lines throughout the show. They all come together into one cohesive climax you don’t see coming.”
From July 5 to 23, “I Do! I Do!” takes to the stage, with a book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt. The musical is a heartwarming story of a couple tracing their lives from their wedding date to having kids to adjusting to their empty nest.
“It’s hilarious and lighthearted,” Hinson said.
Tickets for these shows can be purchased at any Villages Box Office location or online at thevillagesentertainment.com.
