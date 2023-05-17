VHS students honored with scholarships

The Villages High School’s class of 2023 will head out into the world with more support than any other class before it.
The Buffalo Scholarship Foundation and local groups awarded more than $900,000 in scholarships to Villages High School students at the Senior Scholarship Ceremony on Tuesday at Savannah Center.
Part of that total was the fulfillment of the Buffalo Promise scholarship, originally promised to the class of 2023 in 2016, which gave every graduating senior the opportunity to apply for and receive a scholarship from BSF.
“When you were in fifth grade, (the BSF board) came to see you and your parents and said, ‘We’re going to give you a scholarship — everyone is going to get a scholarship,’” said Randy McDaniel, director of education.
The Buffalo Scholarship Foundation awarded $254,000 in scholarships plus $371,800 in Buffalo Promise scholarships for a grand total of $626,000.
Of the 249 graduates this year, 191 students met the requirements of completing 150 volunteer hours in addition to their parents completing their own parent involvement hours.
The amount of each scholarship depended on how long the student attended The Villages Charter School.
Students earned a $200 scholarship for each year they attended VCS, so those who were enrolled from kindergarten to 12th grade received the maximum of $2,600.
Students receive the funds once they are accepted and enrolled in any accredited postsecondary education institution at a full-time capacity. This includes a university, college, trade school or technical college, in or out of state. They must enroll within two years of high school graduation.
Fulfilling the promise was a huge accomplishment for McDaniel, who is a non-voting board chair on BSF’s board, and the rest of the board.
“It’s obviously a big deal and one that we hope we can continue forever,” McDaniel said. “It’s something that our board has been dreaming about for a long time. I hope the students and families appreciate it, because it’s been a labor of love.”
In 2006, the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation awarded 13 seniors from the first graduating class at The Villages High School a total of $16,500 in scholarships. The foundation has grown exponentially over the years thanks to community support.
The Buffalo Scholarship Foundation has given out $2,502,640 in scholarships since it started.
Caleb Windham earned several scholarships, including a $1,000 scholarship from Sons of the American Legion Squadron 347, Hope Lutheran Church’s “Hope for the Future” Scholarship for $1,000, and a laptop from The Villages Technology Solutions Group.
“I feel extremely honored and extremely blessed, I thank God, he has guided me my whole way through and he continues to guide me,” Windham said.
He plans to attend Southeastern University in the fall and pursue a degree in worship studies.
“All the hard work is done — the four years of grit and hard work and determination,” Windham said. “It feels like it’s all coming toward the end, but man what a good ending it is.”
Elizabeth Mulconrey earned multiple scholarships, including a Take Stock in Children Mentorship scholarship that will pay up to 60 credit hours, a Culinary Academy Scholarship of $2,000, and a Culinary Arts Service Scholarship of $500.
“I feel pretty great,” Mulconrey said. “We all worked hard for these scholarships and where we are now.”
Mulconrey plans to attend Valencia College to follow her passion for culinary arts, specifically baking and pastries.
“It is exciting but a little nerve-racking,” Mulconrey said. “Just moving on out into the world and starting almost all over again.”
The number of scholarships each organization issued varied. The Sumter County Chamber of Commerce issued three scholarships that totaled $3,000, The Villages Dollars for Scholars gave out 10 scholarships that totaled $40,000, and the Rotary Club of The Villages issued 13 scholarships that totaled $26,000.
In addition to money, other awards included the 19 laptops from TheVillages.net and The Villages Technology Group Laptop Computer Scholarship.
The Sharon L. Morse Scholarship recipient this year was Grace DeClerk, who earned a $6,000 scholarship.
The H. Gary Morse Scholarship recipient this year was Hannah Kennedy, who also got a $6,000 scholarship.
The Opera Club of The Villages gave out $13,000 in scholarships, including its $10,000 Harold Schwartz Memorial Scholarship awarded to Josie McDonald.
For more information about the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation, go to buffaloscholarshipfoundation.org.
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.