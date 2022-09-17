VHS spirit week comes to a close

Students at The Villages High School showed their school spirit this week with fun activities and dress-up days leading up to the school’s homecoming football game and dance. Principal Rob Grant said he looks forward to homecoming week each year. “We just try to do everything we can so (students) get to have a good education while having a little fun,” Grant said. “There’s a lot of school spirit and a lot of tradition here, so we carry it on and add something every year to make it a little bit more fun.” The dress-up days began with Twinning Monday, when students wore matching outfits. Tuesday’s theme was Country vs. Country Club, with students choosing Western-style or preppy attire and being allowed to have a picnic in the courtyard at lunchtime.
“I like the dress-up,” Grant said. “I like to see the kids get really creative.”
Wednesday’s theme was Game Day, so students wore their favorite team jerseys and then attended the beloved powderpuff football game that afternoon.
The powderpuff game, during which girls from the junior and senior classes clash in a fierce match-up of flag football, was moved to the baseball field from The H.G. Morse Range after heavy rain.
The class clash was fierce for the entire hour of play, but the juniors came away with the 2-0 victory in the last 15 minutes of the game.
It was one of the few times in school history that the juniors beat the seniors.
Cheerleader Ambyrlyn Drain put aside her pompoms to play slot receiver and cornerback for the juniors.
“It feels so much better, honestly,” Drain said.
Drain was glad that the juniors came away with a win.
“Honestly it feels so amazing,” Drain said. “I was really scared at first, but we really pulled through.”
Zoey Simmons was the junior’s quarterback and said she enjoyed getting to call the plays, with advice from the varsity football players.
“I’m proud,” Simmons said. “We only had like three practices, not even all of them outside, so the fact we were able to win is impressive.”
Simmons said Spirit Week is a great time of year.
“All the spirit is fun,” she said. “You get to see the school come together and have fun together.”
While the girls handled fumbles and interceptions, senior boys took over the duties of the Golden Girls and cheer teams with their own Silver Studs cheer squad, complete with a halftime show.
Zade Hussein was among them and said he just wanted to do something fun for his senior year.
Hussein was active throughout Spirit Week because he was a nominee for homecoming king.
“It’s been pretty fun,” Hussein said. “I’m a little tired, but it’s pretty fun.”
Thursday’s dress-up theme was 1980s fashion while Friday was green and gold day, where students wore outfits and face paint in school colors.
The homecoming pep rally, planned for Friday afternoon at The Range, had to be postponed because of lightning strikes.
The final event of homecoming will be the dance at 7 p.m. tonight on campus.
The Homecoming King this year is senior Mcfelix Agbo and Homecoming Queen is senior Ella Thomas. The court includes freshmen Saylah Childers and Brett Widmann, sophomores Baily Wright and Joel Hernandez, and juniors Katherine Probola and Thatcher Clarke.
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
