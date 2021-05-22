VHS seniors will take many roads into future

After years of dedication and hard work in and out of the classroom, seniors at The Villages High School will close the final chapter on high school May 29. But Friday was their final day on campus for classes.
Seniors gathered and walked the halls for the final time, meeting their parents in the central courtyard later Friday night. Afterward, they walked to The H.G. Morse Range stadium, where they were able to play games and enjoy one another’s company in the fields they’ve competed on and have known so well these past four years. Their final moments of their last school day were spent reminiscing as the sun set — literally and figuratively — on their high school careers.
This “Senior Sunset” was the first time such an event has been offered, according to
Christina Murphy, activities director for VHS.
For seniors like Jenny Wang, the future is something bright as she prepares to take a big leap into adulthood and college life. She said the last few years seem almost like a blur in her memory.
“It feels like just yesterday I was a freshman,” Jenny said. “I’m going to miss the teachers here, and I plan on getting them to sign my yearbook before I leave.”
Jenny participated in concert and marching band in high school, playing the trumpet, and was a member of the Criminal Justice Club, INTERACT club, Mu Alpha Theta, Rho Kappa and National Honor Society. She also participated in Math Field Day three times.
Jenny plans to major in biomedical engineering at the University of South Florida and already has an apartment with her friends picked out, ready to start that next chapter.
Jenny will take many memories with her, including making cardboard boats for her engineering class, which she tested with her classmate at the Laurel Manor Regional Recreation Complex pool, almost ending the endeavor in disaster as the water rushed into her makeshift craft.
“I’m so happy to finally be done with high school,” Jenny said. “But also, a bit scared to move onto the next chapter of my life in a new city because it means I’m one step closer to the adult life where I have to make my own income and pay for my own expenses.”
Wrestling and Jumping Over To The Next Chapter
Other students are on the path for different pursuits, like Carson Holt, a soon-to-be graduate of VHS who will miss plenty after graduation.
“The moments I look back on most fondly are the moments when everyone in the class, including the teacher, would be joking and having fun,” Carson said. “I think these moments are the fondest to me because I know this teacher-student dynamic won’t happen in college.”
Carson was an officer in Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society and HOSA and participated on the wrestling team in his first two years at VHS. He is planning to attend the University of Florida after graduation, but for now he just wants to take in his last moments.
“With my last days quickly approaching, I’ve been trying to soak in the relationships that I know are going to be left behind,” Carson said. “The past week or so, I’ve been trying to talk to as many of my friends as possible and appreciate the friendships I have.”
Learning Lessons of Life Abroad
Fellow VHS athlete Isaac Cree also has plenty to remember.
“It is impossible to choose one singular favorite memory from VHS, but for me it would probably be a close tie between my trip to Spain, France and Italy with my Spanish class,” said Isaac, “and the sense of community formed by our track and field team.”
Isaac, like Carson, has been a part of the charter school since prekindergarten. He was a member of the National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes at VHS.
Isaac plans to attend the University of Florida, pursuing a major in biology and a minor in Spanish to cultivate a career in emergency medicine.
“Even though school draws to end, I know this is only the beginning,” said Isaac. “And I find peace in the fact that my family and friends won’t be far. It’s going to be great.”
Leaving Impacts and Moving Forward
Some students will leave lasting imprints, like Elisabeth Ngo, who in her junior year founded her own club on campus called the One World Service Club, which revolves around community service and environmental efforts. She also was very active on campus as a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta.
Elisabeth plans to enter the dental field after earning a biomedical science degree from the University of Central Florida.
“I’m also sad because I might not see some of my classmates and teachers ever again,” Elisabeth said. “These are the people that I have grown up with, and this chapter of my life will be over. But I cannot wait to cross the stage.”
