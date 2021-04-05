VHS seniors revel in a ‘magical’ milestone

Seniors gathered at a wall filled with their photos around 7 p.m. Saturday at Licciardello Farms in Summerfield. In between twinkling lights were head shots of each member of The Villages High School’s graduating class, at which students pointed themselves out to each other. Logan Holaway, who was on the planning committee, said prom is a really big thing for a lot of people, and when it seemed like the charter school’s senior prom might not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “we were pretty upset.” Holaway said the planning committee “honestly didn’t think we were going to have one. But we wanted to still try to plan it because the administration never said it was definitely out of the picture,” she said. “So we planned it and hoped it got approved.”
Their hopes were fulfilled.
“It’s the final time that we all get to be together,” Holaway said. “With everyone being either quarantined or online, there are so many people who go to my school and are in my class that I haven’t seen in over a year, and we get to be together one last time.”
Planning the party
The planning process was a unique endeavor for the committee and its adviser.
The charter school’s prom has traditionally been held at Walt Disney World Resort, which meant all of the vendors for food, decorations, accommodations and the venue were in one convenient package.
The hardest part of the planning for this year, said Christina Murphy, Villages High School activities director, was coordinating all of the vendors with the school’s specific needs and criteria to be met.
“It needed to be outside, it needed to be spacious enough,” she said. “Licciardello Farms turned out to be the perfect place for us. The barn is still under cover to protect from the Florida weather, but open-aired enough.”
The theme for prom this year was already going to be “Starry Night,” so an outdoor venue made perfect sense.
Surprisingly, Murphy said, one of the easiest parts of the process was finding vendors to bring the prom together. Going with local companies for everything helped, she said, because the relationships are mutually beneficial and stimulate the local economy.
“It’s my first prom I got to plan,” Murphy said. “For me, it’s super exciting. It’s super different. I talked to all of the kids about what they wanted, what they’d be willing to lose, keeping the cost down but still giving them that magical experience of the prom.”
For a while, it looked like that magic might not include dancing. The team planned a dinner as well as outdoor games, like corn hole.
Every part of the evening needed to have COVID-19 safety guidelines to go with it — even the prom tickets, which each came with a mask that included the school’s name, the year and the prom theme.
“This way, everyone could remember the prom that they had where they had to wear masks,” Holaway said.
Luckily, the dancing got approved too, said senior Shania Delpino, who was also on the prom planning committee. Admittedly, there was a limit of how many people could step out on the dance floor, a number chaperones tracked carefully.
But there were games to make sure people didn’t get bored while they waited for a chance to hit the dance floor.
Safety wasn’t as much of a concern with the precautions in place. Delpino said she didn’t think anyone would argue or refuse to follow guidelines because they were all “lucky we’re getting a prom at all, and they don’t want to ruin it for everyone.”
Some students took the mask requirement as an opportunity to accessorize, matching dresses or tuxedos to a mask theme, such as one student who wore a pink dress but had cow print sneakers and a mask to match. Another wore a silver, glittery mask that matched her disco-esque strapless dress covered in shiny shards that looked like mirrors in an ensemble that was fitting to the “starry night” theme and decorations.
Holaway and Delpino agreed the most fun part of the planning process was being able to decorate for themselves for the first time, since that also is something Disney usually covers.
“We never get much opportunity to make the theme exactly what we want with decorations and stuff because Disney is already decorated,” Hollaway said. “We had a lot of opportunities to do cool things that went along with it, like the centerpieces for the tables and balloon decorations.”
Delpino said she really enjoyed looking at the different options for the decorations, like the photo booth borders or balloon colors, and being able to view the venue before anybody else. Also at the venue were a variety of games for students, including giant Jenga and Connect Four sets. This was the first time Licciardello Farms hosted a prom.
A night to remember
Before prom, students met and saw each other in their outfits for the first time at the high school. They took pictures or videos of each other in the parking lot, like Lisa Torres, who twirled in a sequined dress while her friend, Matia Prescott, crouched in her red gown to get the perfect angle for an action shot.
Some of the guys gave their tuxedo jackets to their dates as the night air cooled. In the case of Kevin Day and his date, Joelle Garitta, the jacket rotated around a group of cold friends.
After their initial meeting, though, students didn’t pile into a bus and head off to Disney as they usually do. Instead, they hopped in their own vehicles.
“It was this or the Aston Martin,” said Nic Heise, gesturing to a powder blue convertible Cadillac with blue upholstery and large horns on the front bumper. He, as well as Zach Bovelsky, Alex Homes and its driver, Chase Moffett, rode in the car. “We chose this.”
As the members of the prom party drove their separate vehicles out of the school parking lot and headed about 20 minutes south to the Summerfield farm venue, many fist bumped through their sunroofs or convertible tops, cheering and smiling as they made their journey.
Everyone heading to the farm was from the charter school, as one of the biggest differences this year was not allowing outside guests to the prom.
Another change was underclassmen working the event and earning volunteer credit for it, Murphy said. In the past, underclassmen haven’t been able to attend the prom to help because Disney handled all of the odds and ends of the evening.
“They (were) the ones setting up, breaking down, making sure everything runs smoothly,” Murphy said. “They’re taking on a responsibility.”
About five underclassmen volunteered to help with the prom, which hosted about 160 students.
The evening’s dancing kicked off early with hordes of students hitting the floor the moment Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” started to play over the speakers.
Even before dinner was served and the king and queen were announced, students hugged, celebrating the end of their high school careers.
