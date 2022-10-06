VHS Construction Management Academy breaks ground on second home

Members of The Villages High School Construction Management Academy participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the two homes they are building for Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter, Florida, in Wildwood. One home is going to Debbie Duket, left, who is joined by her granddaughter, Dylann Duket, 12, and the other home will be going to Shannon McPherson, and her son, Devin McPherson, center.