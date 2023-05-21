VHS bids adieu to the Class of 2023

It’s the end of an era for The Villages High School and its newest graduating class. The Class of 2023, comprising 249 graduates, walked across the stage at The H.G. Morse Range on Saturday for the final graduation ceremony at the field. Valedictorian Llia Byron and salutatorian Joshua Wells both recorded speeches that were broadcast on the jumbotron. Wells spoke about the many challenges faced by the class and thanked those who supported them. “High school is but the smallest of samplings of what the real world will both offer and expect of you,” Wells said. He issued a challenge to his fellow graduates.
“Harness these tools of life you’ve acquired in these past four years. Break the mold of the adult world and be the person you want to be, and never let anyone tell you otherwise,” he said.
Wells will attend the University of Central Florida’s Burnett Honors College, majoring in computer science and minoring in biology.
Byron also encouraged the graduates to make their mark on the world.
“There is no set script for how life will turn out,” she said. “You don’t lose anything for going above and beyond. You can add to your toolbox for the future.”
Byron gave many tokens of advice for life.
“The mosaic of what the future will look like is being painted by our generation and each one of you is given a paintbrush,” she said. “What is done with that brush is up to you.”
Bryon will attend the University of Florida and major in biochemistry, with plans to be a neurosurgeon.
Wells and Bryon are among the 38 students in the graduating class to also earn an associate degree from Lake-Sumter State College while still in high school.
The alumni address this year was given by Capt. Jason Ronald Carr II, from the Class of 2013, recorded from his current station in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
“Go forth with integrity, humility and perseverance, but most importantly, keep moving forward,” Carr said. “Go Buffalo!”
Carr attended The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, and is a part of the 31st Engineer Battalion of the 1st Engineering Brigade.
Three of the graduates already have joined the military, including Robert Suba, enlisted in the United States Navy, Tanner Banes in the U.S. Air Force and Matthew Burleson in the Marine Corps.
“(It feels) immense, unreal,” Suba said. “It’s like I never knew this day would come.”
Suba is going to being part of an aircrew for the Navy and plans to continue to pursue the aviation field.
The ceremony featured performances of “Pomp and Circumstance” by the VHS Band, along with the national anthem and “Wanting Memories” by Ysaye Barnwell sung by the Chamber Singers of the VHS Choir.
This was followed by the presentation of diplomas by Randy McDaniel, VCS’s director of education.
Graduates expressed many feelings coming off the stage after the ceremony.
“It feels great, but I’m actually just ready for the real world,” Emily Sales Miles said.
Sales Miles plans to get her real estate license and sell homes.
Many of the students spent most, if not all, of their academic careers at The Villages Charter School.
“I’ve been here 13 years, really a long time, but I’m looking froward to the next part of my life,” Andy Wang said.
Wang plans to attend the University of Central Florida for computer science.
“I’m going to miss my friends, my family,” he said. “I know a lot of the teachers and a lot of the people here and just the culture here - it’s really special.”
Byron was happy to start off the ceremony and accept the first diploma as valedictorian.
“It feels great,” Byron said. “Our journey has come to an end, but hopefully we made a lot of memories and left a legacy at the school.”
Byron also attended VCS since kindergarten.
“It helped prepare me for what’s ahead, like college and life,” Byron said. “The school did a great job preparing and readying us for what’s out there.”
Hayma Win said she was very nervous to get on the stage to accept her diploma, but felt differently when it actually happened.
“It was very freeing. I just thought, ‘I’m free,’” she said.
Win plans to attend University of Central Florida to study biomedical sciences. She said she will miss her friends and VHS.
“I’m really happy, but I’m going to miss this school,” Win said. “I’ve been here for four years, but I’m excited for everything, for the future.”
In his closing comments, Principal Rob Grant declared the end of an era for VHS, with the Class of 2023 being the last to graduate from the Buffalo Ridge Campus, its home for nearly 20 years.
“You’re leaving your legacy as the last graduating class to grace The Range at VHS as we progress into a new era at Middleton,” Grant said. “I want you know, once a Buffalo, always a Buffalo.”
Grant talked about the achievements of the senior class both inside and outside of the classroom and the students’ growth over the past four years.
“As the graduating class of 2023 ends an era for the school, and also for you as individuals, today is by no means an end,” Grant said. “It’s the inauguration of a new chapter in a new epic era in your life. I challenge you to continue practicing your core values of hospitality, hard work, creativity and stewardship.”
Grant’s cheer of “Go Buffalo” ended the ceremony, as graduation caps flew into the sky and parents cheered and flooded the field.
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
