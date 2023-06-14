VHS alumni Bullen, Guilliams help win NJCAA World Series

Even though Miami Heat saw their championship dreams end in Colorado, there was one Florida team that saw theirs come to fruition.
College of Central Florida capped its 2023 season by winning the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series championship at Sam Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colorado on June 4 — and a pair of Villages High School alums played pivotal roles.
Class of 2021 VHS graduate Cole Bullen hit a 3-run home run in the first inning — a part of a nine-run opening frame for the Patriots — and Guilliams, a 2022 Buffalo grad, hit a 3-RBI double in the second inning to lift College of Central Florida to its 13-6 win over Wabash Valley College.
Guilliams started in left field and finished 1-for-4 while Bullen was the team’s starting catcher in the championship game — as he was during the whole championship tournament — went 1-for-5.
“It was a crazy experience to go out to (Grand Junction) and win the world series,” Bullen said.
“The year before, I went with the team out there, but I was redshirting — so I didn’t play. I thought that was great. But to go back and play high-level baseball and be a part of such a great team was so amazing. The atmosphere for the semifinal game and championship game was so cool … there were over 11,000 fans in the stadium, and it made it just a blast to play. And the championship game was broadcast on ESPN+, too. The whole thing was great.”
College of Central Florida lived up to its billing as the No. 1 ranked junior college team in the country and the tournament’s No. 1 seed, winning the NJCAA World Series.
The Patriots finished the year 56-7 overall and scored 76 runs through the six games in Colorado.
Bullen, who also played golf and ran track while at VHS, racked up six hits, two homers, and eight RBI and Guilliams had a home run, four hits, and nine RBI during the tournament. Both earned All-Mid-Florida Conference honors this season — Bullen as a first team catcher and Guilliams as a second team catcher.
“I know it sounds obvious,” Bullen began, “but I’ve gotten so much better over the past two years. That’s what’s supposed to happen going from high school to college, but the development in myself and some of my teammates has been really cool to see.”
Bullen hopes that development continues over the summer.
After taking a week off to celebrate and rest, Bullen joined the New Market Rebels — a team in The Valley Baseball League, an NCAA and MLB-sanctioned collegiate summer league in the Shenandoah Valley region of Virginia.
“I’m excited to be playing in this league,” Bullen said while on a bus ride to a Valley League game.
