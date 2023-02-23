VHA seeks volunteers For Helping Hands program

The Villages Homeowners Advocates is seeking more helping hands. The largest homeowner’s advocacy organization in The Villages needs additional volunteers to support its Helping Hands program, after it experienced about a 33% increase in activity in 2022 compared with the previous year. The Helping Hands program provides durable medical equipment, such as wheelchairs, crutches and walkers, to residents who need help, loaning items to residents and their guests from its inventory on an as-needed basis.“The program really speaks for itself,” said Peter Russell, VHA president. “Last year we had almost 8,500 contacts, which is a huge number. We loaned out 2,500 pieces of equipment. It’s a huge part of the overall philanthropic mission of the VHA.” The program currently has a roster of about 60 volunteers who perform a variety of duties such as staffing the office, answering phones, checking out equipment or checking it back in, sanitizing the equipment, accepting new donations, or driving a shuttle to transport equipment.
“We are 100 percent volunteer supported,” said Al Arnold, president of the Helping Hands board. “We have a wonderful group of volunteers, but we would love to have more. Most of our volunteers help out two or three days a month. We don’t want to have to ask for them to do more than that. They are supposed to be retired so we don’t want to burn them out.”
Kathy Levin, of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, recently returned a transport chair and walker that provided help to her husband Paul after spinal surgery in January.
“He could barely walk when he got out of the hospital,” she said. “It was a great sense of security to have the chair and the walker to help him get around.
“It’s a wonderful program. I found out about it from the hospital; they gave me a brochure. I called them up and they asked me what I needed and the next day we were to come pick it up. I really appreciate that we have something like this.”
That’s exactly the situation the program is best suited for, Arnold said.
“We provide no-cost temporary loans for people who need the equipment for a short period of time,” he said. “Or we can be a stop-gap, if you will, if they need the equipment long term, but are waiting for approvals from Medicare or health insurance.”
All of the equipment is donated, said Arnold, of the Village of Charlotte.
“We accept used equipment people are no longer using, or we take cash donations,” he said. “Sometimes people ask us if they can buy something like a wheelchair and donate it. But in cases like that, it’s better to donate cash because we have relationships with vendors so we can ensure that we are getting the exact kind of wheelchair we need. And we know it is of a high enough quality to loan out.”
Any equipment that is unable to be used locally is donated to another program called FAME, that distributes the equipment through churches in foreign countries, said Russell, of the Village of Pine Hills.
“That’s taking the philanthropic aspect of what we do to the next level,” he said. “We only have so much room to store equipment, so if we can’t keep it we want to make sure it’s donated to somebody else who is going to put it to good use.”
Janice Frambach, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, began volunteering with Helping Hands about three years ago.
“My husband passed away five years ago and I donated all of my equipment here,” she said. “When I got through the grieving process I knew I wanted to come work here. I love it. I’m available whenever they need me.”
The program fulfills a great need in the community, Frambach said.
“It’s very rewarding,” she said. “The only hard thing is sometimes I see people who are so in need, I wish I could go home with them and help them.”
Volunteers are typically asked to work a minimum of two shifts monthly in the Helping Hands office at Spanish Springs Town Square. The office is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, said Mary Inward, Helping Hands board member.
There is a particular need for additional volunteers who are familiar with spreadsheets, Inward said.
“If you know how to use Excel, we would love to have you,” she said. “You don’t need to be a computer wiz, but if you are familiar with spreadsheets that is a skill we could use.”
The organization is grateful for all those who give their time to help the cause, said inward, of the Village of Sanibel.
“We have a great group of volunteers,” she said. “We couldn’t do what we do without them.”
That sentiment is shared by Russell.
“Our volunteers do a marvelous job,” he said. “I was talking with Al the other day and said I often feel guilty that people like he and I always get the credit, when in reality it’s the volunteers who should be getting the credit. I appreciate everybody who works so hard for us.”
Those interested in volunteering or making a donation can call 352-973-2284. For more information about the program visit thevha.net/helping-hands.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
