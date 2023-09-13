VHA activates its Hurricane Relief Fund

Two weeks after Hurricane Idalia made landfall, Hurricane Ian survivors still struggle to regain normalcy.
That struggle now one year later resounded among members of The Villages Homeowners Advocates. In response, The Villages homeowner advocacy and community service group recently activated its Hurricane Relief Fund to help several Lee County community service groups with their missions to help others.
The VHA Hurricane Relief Committee is seeking the public’s help in raising about $180,000 for four 501(c)(3) nonprofits that serve vulnerable populations — Sanibel Island’s Community House, the Fort Myers Community Cooperative, the Dr. Piper Center for Social Services and the Bay Oaks Social Seniors.
Committee members recognized the storm’s impact on the quality of life at Lee County nonprofits that primarily serve vulnerable populations such as seniors and children, said Peter Russell, the VHA’s president.
“I am so very proud of the VHA and what it stands for,” said Russell, of the Village of Pine Hills. “And I’m proud to also to be able to say that The VHA Foundation Committee has been very active and done a magnificent job with the hurricane relief effort.”
Sanibel Island’s Community House — “the heart” of the island community — earned priority status among the VHA committee members.
Storm surge gutted the interior of this 97-year-old gathering place that provides residents with indoor amenities like those in The Villages.
The VHA’s decision to help the Community House surprised Teresa Riska-Hall, executive director of the Sanibel Community Association, the nonprofit that manages the facility.
“I’m overwhelmed with delight,” she said about the generosity of The Villages. “I never thought a place so far from us would even entertain the thought of assisting us. It makes me so very happy and makes me think there are a lot of good people there.”
The storm decimated furniture, fixtures and all the audio visual and kitchen equipment, in addition to doors, windows, and heating and ventilation equipment, Riska-Hall said. Even with one anonymous $500,000 donation, the Community House is still $300,000 shy of its targeted rebuilding goal.
“Even so, we will be up and running by October to service about 120 nonprofit organizations and our community programs,” she said. “Right now, the exercise program for seniors is running out of a church. We have a lot of activities for elderly residents on the island. Part of the reason we offer so many senior programs is the city closed its senior center years ago and could not afford to bring it back.”
There is no question in the mind of Peggy Fiore, chairwoman of the VHA Foundation Committee, the VHA’s fundraising arm, that its members will rally on behalf of their neighbors in Southwest Florida.
“It’s a lot of work to be a part of the VHA, any part of the VHA,” said Fiore, of the Village Santiago. “These folks are dedicated volunteers. I’m astounded at the depth of their commitment and time commitment. And I’m very appreciative of this volunteer effort.”
Nor is it the first time the VHA rallied on behalf of storm victims. It was 18 years ago in the wake of Hurricane Katrina when members adopted Ocean Springs, Mississippi for its first hurricane relief effort. They participated in a similar effort six years ago after Hurricane Irma.
Once she heard about the Hurricane Ian fundraiser, Bev Rovelli volunteered to serve as co-chairwoman of the Hurricane Relief Committee along with Marc Langroth, of the Village of DeLuna.
“The relief fund is something that’s desperately needed,” said Rovelli, of the Village of Sunset Pointe. “It’s been almost a year since that horrible hurricane occurred in Southwest Florida. Now, another season is upon us. People there are still stressed without the services they depend on. So, our help is needed and appreciated.”
Rovelli encourages everyone to contribute whatever possible to the tax-deductible fundraiser via email at vhahurricanerelief@thevha.net or through the VHA website, thevha.net. Then click on the “Donation” and “Hurricane Relief” links at the top of the page.
“All residents in The Villages and surrounding area are extremely generous and caring, and we appreciate their support,” Rovelli said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.