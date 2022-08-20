Veterans reunite, reminisce and get recognition

Bill Amtower used a pencil and paper to etch the name of a close friend from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., to send to the friend’s family. He said he never will forget that moment from his honor flight.
Amtower recalled the emotional memory Thursday afternoon during Villages Honor Flight’s first reunion of the season, which was held for missions 51, 52 and 54.
“There are no words to explain the flight,” said Amtower, of the Village of Piedmont, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1963. “It was awesome, and it was the most honored I have ever been.” The almost 200 people at the event were decked out in red, white and blue as they packed North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake. For some, it was the first time since their flight that they had seen their fellow veterans and guardians.
“It’s to get them together,” said Gay Harris, coordinator of the reunion. “(An) honor flight is not a one-day trip. If you meet a friend, we want you to be friends for life.”
Harris, of the Village of Pinellas, said she loves to see the smiles of the veterans on each flight she takes, whether as a guardian or flight director.
“It makes all the hours of work worthwhile,” she said.
Another veteran overwhelmed by the support of the organization was Joe Marquis, of Ocala.
Marquis,who served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968, went on Mission 54 and enjoyed being around so many other veterans during his flight and the reunion, he said.
“It was pretty cool, and there was a lot more to it than I thought,” Marquis said. “They did a first-class job of making us feel welcome.”
It was especially nice to be recognized for his service during the Vietnam War, he said, because not many Vietnam War veterans were recognized or welcomed when they returned.
The reunion also included a presentation and posting of the colors by the American Legion Post 347 Color Guard and performances by The Villages Cheerleaders, The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps and several others.
Joe Hambright, Villages Honor Flight chairman, also honored a veteran who went on a former flight: Bob Kimbrough, of Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living, who turns 100 years old today.
Kimbrough was in the quartermaster corps for the U.S. Army and attended Villages Honor Flight Mission 8.
“He’s a gentleman, and as long as I’ve known him, he’s always been courteous and polite,” said Hambright, of the Village of Amelia.
Villages Honor Flight presented Kimbrough with cards, decorations and cake while the entire crowd sang “Happy Birthday.”
Veterans attend honor flight missions at no cost, said Duane Roemmich, of the Village of Collier, who is public relations and media coordinator for Villages Honor Flight.
Any U.S. veteran who served at least one day in active duty is eligible to go on an honor flight mission. Villages Honor Flight serves veterans in Lake, Sumter, Marion, Citrus and Hernando counties.
“The organization cannot be beat,” Amtower said. “They really know what they’re doing and they do a wonderful job.”
The next honor flight is Mission 55 on Sept. 28, when more than 60 local veterans will make the trek to Washington, D.C.
Veterans will be welcomed back around 10:30 p.m. that night at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake. The entertainment starts at 9:30 p.m.
To sign up or learn more about Villages Honor Flight, visit villageshonorflight.org or call 352-432-1382.
Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
