Veterans reunite, reminisce and get recognition

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High near 95F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds light and variable.