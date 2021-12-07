Veterans reflect on how Pearl Harbor changed the nation

Irving Locker served about as far away as a soldier could during World War II from the carnage that occurred 80 years ago today at Pearl Harbor. The surprise Japanese attack on the naval base thrust Locker, of the Village Santiago, into the depths of the European Theater — D-Day, Battle of the Bulge, the Nazi massacre at Gardelegen, Germany, and the liberation of what became West Berlin.
The remembrance of the events Dec. 7, 1941, weighs heavily today on Locker and his wife of 73 years, Bernice, as they attend the National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day at the sacred waters that slap against the shore of Oahu, Hawaii.
The couple departed Thursday for the national memorial at the invitation of Forever Young Veterans, a Memphis, Tennessee-area nonprofit organization that provides war veterans with all-expense-paid missions to national and international war memorials. Locker joins 14 other World War II veterans and their guests on this seven-day trip to the site where 2,403 U.S. personnel died and 1,178 others suffered injuries during the attack, according to U.S. Navy records.
NBC correspondent Harry Smith and a film crew accompanied them. Even at 97 years of age, as of Nov. 8, Locker jumped at the opportunity to participate in such an important event now, when eyewitnesses to history like him fade into history every day. The lessons learned from World War II are so important to Locker that he produced a professional documentary to preserve his experiences. It is available at bit.ly/3EvpPQK.
“One of my goals is to make sure people know that freedom is not free,” he said a few days before their departure. “I lecture about that constantly to the point of what we went through, and the number of people who lost their lives, lost their limbs, so that we the people can be free. When some claim the Holocaust never happened, people have to know that it’s true, and I have the authenticity to talk about it. So I give everything I can and do. When I’m asked to lecture or to be taken to these places, it’s a privilege to talk about everything about the war.”
The Greatest Thing While Locker represents European Theater veterans, the trip also includes Pearl Harbor survivor Richard Schimmel, 98, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, said Diane Hight, who founded the organization 15 years ago as a testament to her father’s service during World War II and the demons he fought afterward.
“My dad came back as an alcoholic,” said Hight, who describes herself as a devoutly Christian woman. “Now, I know it was post-traumatic stress disorder. He was suffering silently, because they never talk about it even though they’re thinking about it every day. Good came out of it, though. That’s why I have the motivation to bring healing into the lives of other veterans like him.”
This trip also includes a World War II Navy veteran whose two brothers died during the Japanese bombing of the USS Arizona, Hight said. About half the death toll that day, 1,177 sailors, died on the battleship, according to Navy records. “His brothers are still inside the ship today,” she said.
Other members of the nonprofit’s 50th mission include two Marines who fought at Iwo Jima; one wounded there and another who served as a flamethrower, Hight said. “Some of them don’t want to talk about their experiences,” she said. “But, one of the greatest things about our trips; many of the vets say they’ve never talked about it before, but then they go on to talk about it at schools and even write books.” Grace Of God The opportunity to serve as many World War II veterans as possible explains why Hight jumped at the opportunity to invite Locker and his wife to attend the nonprofit’s planned D-Day mission last year to Normandy, France. While pandemic travel restrictions interrupted that trip, Hight made sure the couple joined the 50th mission to Pearl Harbor.
“I love them so much,” Hight said about the Lockers. “They’ve got God’s spirit on them. They’re two of the most loving people in the world.” Unlike many of his comrades who bury the horrors of war, Locker frequently lectures about his wartime experiences, especially the Nazi genocide to destroy the European Jew. Talk to him anytime about the war, and Locker quickly segues into what he saw at a brick barn just outside of Gardelegan, Germany, a small town about 100 miles west of Berlin. What Locker witnessed sickened him. “It was the smell, the odor, the odor of the dead,” he said.
Nazis herded about 1,000 forced-labor prisoners into the barn and set it ablaze, according to official war tribunal findings. They fired on prisoners as they tried to dig out under the barn. Only four men survived. “It was literally unbelievable to my eyes, being Jewish,” Locker said. “Man’s inhumanity to man. I threw up looking at that. And then, I sat down and cried, because but for the grace of God go I.” T
he Implications Over the past several years, Locker shared his experiences through national TV news interviews. Former President Donald Trump presented Locker to a nationally televised audience during the February 2019 State of the Union address. Always nearby and supportive of her husband, Bernice smiles when asked what it is like living with a rock star.
“The main question is how hard it is living with a celebrity,” she responded in a whimsical manner. “I don’t have an answer for that, but somehow I’ve survived it. I actually enjoy every minute of it.” When first invited to attend the Pearl Harbor memorial, Bernice reflected on her memories about that day 80 years ago. She was around 11 years old when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.
“I was trying to think about it when this came about; what my reaction was that day,” she said. “I was too young to understand the implications of what the bombing was. It was a little while later when we were actually in the war that we learned so much in school about the soldiers that I really thought about it. I remember collecting pennies as donations to the war effort.” Contrary to his wife’s recollection, Locker at age 17 understood the implications. The Army immediately drafted two of his older brothers. “Other than the fact of being scared, worried, and talking about being drafted,” he recalled. “I knew that day (Dec. 7, 1941) I was going in, when I graduated from high school.”
Specialty Editor David R. Corder can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5241, or david.corder@thevillagesmedia.com.
