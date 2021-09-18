Veterans pay tribute to POWs, MIAs

No one made a sound as the Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages Honor Guard entered the park to begin Friday morning’s POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony. It was a solemn day, but one for reflection. “Today we honor our brothers and sisters who went to war and never came back, whose remains have never been found,” said Tom Miller, a Village of Duval resident, Vietnam veteran and president of Veterans’ Memorial Park. “We remember those who were captured by the enemy and kept as prisoners of war under harsh conditions. We remember and celebrate all of them.” National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 by then-President Jimmy Carter via proclamation.
Every year, presidents sign proclamations declaring the third Friday in September as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. President Biden issued a proclamation earlier this week.
“Every day, the iconic black and white flag - a powerful symbol in recognition of the heroism and sacrifice of American POWs and MIAs - is flown above the White House,” Biden wrote in his proclamation. “It is a mark of reverence and of solidarity with all those who await answers. Each day, this flag flies over memorials and cemeteries, on military installations, at local post offices, and on the front lawns of homes across the Nation. This flag remains a symbol of America’s commitment to honor the sacrifices of all those who serve.”
The POW/MIA flag was carried into Veterans Memorial Park Friday by members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036, which meets regularly in The Villages and participates in activities and events around the area. Rick Rademacher, of the Village of Lake Deaton, is president of the chapter.
“Our members have a common experience with our military service,” he said. “We strive to make sure that we remember those who fought for our country, and remind that there are still thousands who are missing in action.”
According to the Department of Defense’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency, there are more than 81,600 Americans missing in action from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War, the two Gulf Wars and other military conflicts as of Sept. 10. Of those missing, 75% of those losses are located in the Indo-Pacific region, while more than half the missing are presumed lost at sea.
And although progress has been made in recovering and identifying remains in recent years, Miller reminded those at Friday’s ceremony that more needs to be done.
“There are families that sent a loved one to war,” he noted. “They never had the closure of having some kind of remains come back to the United States. That’s really the heart of it - the families that never had the closure.”
During the ceremony, Miller shared stories about two people close to him who remain missing in action. One served with Miller in Vietnam and went missing shortly after the Tet Offensive in 1968. The other was Miller’s wife’s uncle, who went missing while serving in World War II.
“My wife told me that for years, when her family would gather for the holidays, there would always be en empty chair at the table to remember her uncle, complete with his flying jacket placed over the chair,” he told attendees.
For both Rademacher and Miller, marking POW/MIA Recognition Day is very important.
“The man who came up with the idea of a Memorial Park to honor our veterans, Frank Mezzatesta, was a World War II POW,” Miller noted. “Three young people came up to him and asked if ‘POW’ stood for ‘People Out of Work’. He was stunned to learn that there were people who had no idea what being a POW meant. Marking the day is a testament to the sacrifices of Mezzatesta and countless others.”
“It’s important to recognize all those who have served, as well as those who are missing in action and were never really accounted for,” Rademacher added. “It’s a way for us to honor those particular people who are still MIA, as well as those who were POWs.”
Senior Writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
