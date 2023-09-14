Veterans keep legacy alive despite decline

The United States is slowly losing its veterans.
In 2022, 6.2% of the U.S. population were veterans, down from 7.1% in 2018, according to 2022 American Community Survey numbers released today. The numbers bear witness to the continued loss of World War II veterans, as well as Korean and Vietnam war veterans.
The Villages remains a veteran stronghold where 1 in 7 residents served their country. While that is more than twice the national number, the community isn’t entirely immune to the national trend. In a continued act of service to their country, many local veterans give back by passing on their values, and history, to the community.
The ratio of veterans decreased year-to-year in 10 of the metro areas ranked among the top 20 with large veteran populations in 2022. The ratio for the other 10 increased only nominally.
That includes The Villages, which remains the largest hub of veterans without a military base. The ACS uses numbers from The Villages metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Sumter County but none of Lake and Marion. The estimated veterans living in the MSA dropped to 18,475 in 2022 from 20,584 in 2021.
That may not be as drastic as it sounds, since it’s usual for the area’s veteran population to fluctuate. The numbers and percentages for Sumter County jump around quite a bit from year to year, said Stefan Rayer, the Bureau of Economic and Business Research population program director at the University of Florida. For example, in 2017 there were 20,182 estimated veterans, but 18,703 in 2018. In 2019, there were 20,605.
It’s a problem with the ACS data, which he said is based on a relatively small sample. Rayer cautions on putting too much emphasis on year to year data.
However, the downward trend is consistent at the national level, and the local veteran population still ticked down somewhat over the past years.
Commander Dave Musser of American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake has seen this trend firsthand. Post 347 remains the largest membership post in the world, but membership decreased some in the past year because of the community’s older demographic.
The local Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036’s membership is growing, but president Rick Rademacher said it will eventually max out.
“For us in particular, our organization, our chapter, we only accept people from particular years who served in the military during the Vietnam period,” said Rademacher, of the Village of Lake Deaton. “So, are we ever going to get younger members in? No, so for us we can increase membership maybe for a few more years, but eventually we’re going to have so many members passing that our membership is not going to increase.”
As for the younger generation of veterans, Musser said there’s a big time gap between Vietnam veterans and Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm veterans. The younger veterans are mostly still working and raising families, so they’re not interested in joining the post right now.
When it comes to the next generation of veterans, recent wars involved smaller forces. More than 16 million served in World War II, while fewer than 1 million served in Desert Storm and Desert Shield.
The military also transitioned into an all-volunteer force in 1973, and is struggling to recruit future veterans.
For Harry Lumpkin, a Vietnam veteran, a community that loses its veterans loses the backbone of the concept of patriotism. When someone thanks him for his service, he said, it makes him feel great and appreciated. It also seems to give them a spark of appreciation in their eyes for the sacrifices and selfless service military members and veterans bring.
“I think when veterans are no longer here, there is no constant reminder for people of that situation,” said Lumpkin, of the Village of Hadley. “When veterans are there and they see us, that sparks that sense of ‘I got to tell that story, I got to let them know I appreciate what they are and what they stand for.’”
He feels the 112 tours he’s given of Eisenhower Recreation are a way to preserve that, one of the many ways local veterans and veteran groups try to inspire and educate residents and youth.
“I love telling the story of veterans because when we came home from Vietnam there was so much dissonance in our nation, especially toward our Vietnam veterans,” Lumpkin said. “Well, all of that has changed for the most part, and I wanted that story to be told about the contributions of those veterans, and to encourage those I tell to tell their children and grandchildren so they too will understand the concept of duty, honor and country.”
Other efforts include the Vietnam Veterans’ scholarship program, funded by their annual charity golf tournament being held on Oct. 2 this year. The American Legion, where one of the main pillars is service to children and youth, also has programs such as talking to schoolchildren.
“A lot of them don’t really understand what it’s all about if they don’t grow up in a military family, and to see someone in front of them that served in Vietnam or in the desert, or even prior to that in Korea or World War II, it brings it to light that there were sacrifices made and they can tell us all about it,” said Musser, of the Village of Gilchrist. “And they connect with that. A lot of the history itself tends to get lost in the school system, but it comes to life when you have someone who lived it.”
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting
