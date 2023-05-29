Veterans’ efforts ensure country remembers heroes

A U.S. Marine Corps hat shades Woodrow Hill’s face from the afternoon sun as his eyes flicker across the 58,318 names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica wall. He keeps track of each line with his finger, then stops. He’s found the names of his 30 marine brothers who didn’t come home.
It’s after midnight, and Steve Schuldt, U.S. Air Force, is tearing up as he recalls his 24-hour trip to Washington, D.C. After traveling with Villages Honor Flight, he’s seen the beauty of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and Korean War Veterans Memorial. Now, he’s facing a cheering crowd and the triumphant beat of “The Great Defenders.”
Doug Gardner, Joint Veterans Support Committee monument committee chairman, is working with the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs to build monuments in Florida National Cemetery. It’s not just his war, fought 50 years ago in Vietnam, that he wants remembered. He wants all wars remembered.
Memorials and monuments, many of which are veteran-led initiatives, pay tribute to those who fought for freedom. Although there may be declining support for memorials in contrast to previous generations, there’s still signs people are willing to do what it takes to remember.
Over 25 million people visit the National Mall yearly, more than the Yellowstone, Yosemite and Grand Canyon national parks combined.
The mall is home to the Korean War Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, World War I Memorial, and the World War II Memorial. They were built with about $232.5 million worth of donations, according to the National Parks Service.
The Vietnam memorial effort began with just $2,800 from Vietnam War veteran Jan Scruggs.
It’s often come down to veterans like Scruggs to ensure everyone remembers what they cannot forget.
“I don’t know where the money comes from, or why the government doesn’t have one on every corner,” said Carole Bruce, Villages Honor Flight guardian and U.S. Marine veteran. “These are veteran-led because they want to recognize their fellow service people that are no longer here. They want us not to forget the people who gave their lives for freedom.”
A Legacy of Remembrance
The country saw its first national wave of monuments after the Civil War, said Kurt Piehler, director of the Institute on World War II and the Human Experience at Florida State University.
“It’s the first time we systematically tried to provide cemeteries for the war dead, and it unleashes a wave of monument making,” Piehler said. “That pattern continues until you get to World War II and then it falls out of fashion until Vietnam.”
Despite the Vietnam War’s unpopularity, the nation raised $8.4 million to honor its veterans, according to The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.
The U.S. Department of Defense reports it’s now the mall’s most visited memorial.
“It refocused American attention on veterans, and especially on the sacrifices that were imposed on many Vietnam veterans,” said Edward Miller, a Dartmouth College associate professor of history and Asian studies.
That’s not the case of other war memorials, he said. They’re more about battles and grand narratives.
Of the more than 50,000 monuments studied in the Monument Lab’s 2021 National Monument Audit, 33% represent war, 9% mention veterans and 5,917 mention the Civil War.
That enthusiasm has faded over time. In 2015, Piehler wrote about the declining effort to memorialize modern conflicts. There were fewer people in the military, and public support for the current conflicts was waning.
Many didn’t see the wars’ end in sight.
“There is (now) a movement to create a global war on terrorism memorial, but when I wrote that, the war in Afghanistan and Iraq was still ongoing,” he said. “We may be moving to closure in terms of (those) wars, but it’s still so slight compared to the world wars and Civil War.”
Despite Florida’s high veteran population, Piehler said the state doesn’t have a major memorial history given its small and unpopulated status for years.
Tallahassee has three memorials funded and maintained by the Florida Department of Management Services: The World War II Memorial, the Korean War Memorial and the Vietnam War Memorial, which cost about $1.2 million to build. Their annual maintenance cost is between $5,000 and $12,000.
Locally, Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages has a Purple Heart memorial, a centerpiece veterans memorial, a POWs/MIAs flagpole, and a memorial plaque and oak tree dedicated to Villages Honor Flight founder and president Mark Erdrich.
There’s also 14,762 memorial bricks. Many bear the names of Village veterans.
Its upkeep is in the District budget, but there isn’t a set amount. Each month crews pressure-wash memorials and bricks, and each year they wax the bronze statue and memorials. A landscaping crew is out regularly, said Doyle Graf, The Villages town centers manager.
While Graf isn’t a veteran, he understands what memorials mean to the community where, according to U.S. Census data, 18.9% of residents served.
“My best friend was a marine and to see what he went through, even when he got back; it’s all to honor these people and the sacrifices they made,” Graf said. “We don’t do enough for them.”
A Trip of a Lifetime
As Bruce pushed the wheelchair of U.S. Army veteran Ruth Jones, of the Village of Bonita, in Washington, D.C., she was struck with how different it felt to experience the memorials with her.
Bruce has seen D.C.’s monuments and memorials countless times, but coming as a Villages Honor Flight guardian was different.
“You see people touching the wall, taking pictures and leaving things for their loved ones,” said Bruce, of the Village of Calumet Grove. “That’s very impactful, but to go back with veterans that have never seen them, that’s when it really hits you.”
Over the years, the Honor Flight Network has taken 273,543 veterans on free trips to D.C. to see the monuments there. Roughly 2,000 of those were taken by VHF, said Duane Roemmich, VHF media and communications chair.
VHF’s 58th mission was April 19. The day left Schuldt, a Vietnam War era veteran, speechless and tearful when he returned to American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake.
It had meant freedom to the Homosassa resident, freedom to see the beauty of the memorials.
“It was worth it being a veteran and it’s nice seeing neighbors understanding what freedom is all about,” he said, not bothering to hide his tears.
When Charles Miner, U.S. Navy, got off the bus, he was greeted by his wife. She enveloped him in a hug.
It was a new experience, and an honor, to see memorials with other veterans.
“It brings back the sacrifice so many made to ensure that we have the freedom to do what we do,” he said, sniffing his tears back.
Vietnam veterans like Miner make up most veterans on missions. The Villages itself is home to 8,782 Vietnam veterans, its largest veteran demographic, according to U.S. Census data.
Miner, of the Village Santiago, made sure to visit the Vietnam memorial. He looked back at his image, reflected in the granite, as he touched names etched there.
Traveling Memorials Bring Closure
A month before Miner traveled to D.C., Hill, of Lake Panasoffkee also placed his fingers on a reflective black surface, reaching for the 30 marines he lost decades ago.
Hill saw the wall at a Joint Veterans Support Committee fundraiser in March. Before visitors reached the classic cars and replica war vehicles at the Sumter County Fairgrounds, they were greeted by the replica Vietnam War Memorial and War on Terror walls.
The replicas are owned and managed by the Patriot Guard Riders, a motorcycle group who attend veterans’ funerals, said David Shelton, Patriot Guard Riders Florida state captain.
“It’s extremely humbling to do this, and it’s an honor,” said the U.S. Air Force veteran. “One visit from somebody that shows emotion, makes all the time, money, energy, and resources we spend worthwhile.”
He’s watched people collapse, cry, kneel.
“We had one gentleman who had the name on a bracelet of the guy he lost in Iraq,” he said. “We showed him the name on the wall. He took the bracelet off, held it up against the names, and then stopped when he saw the other six guys that were on the same chopper.”
Hill came to the fundraiser to remember those he lost during two Vietnam tours.
He spent several moments staring at their names; the wall meant people are still respecting those who were there, even if it turned out bad in the end.
“It’s respectful to the people who have passed away and then the people that are alive to remember,” he said.
The event funded another act of remembrance — a Vietnam War memorial at Freedom Memorial Plaza in Florida National Cemetery. The event raised more than $10,000, completing the JVSC’s latest phase of fundraising.
The Future of Memorials
Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell is the second-busiest national cemetery. It’s the final resting place for three Medal of Honor recipients and home to a Memorial Pathway lined with 52 memorials.
It’s where Gardner and many other local veterans plan on being buried.
The JVSC is trying to construct monuments there for everything from Purple Heart recipients to the Iraq/Afghanistan veterans. In 2021 it built its first memorial, the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.
The next one will be for the Vietnam War.
“More important to me than just the Vietnam memorial is I want memorials at the cemetery,” Gardner said.
The road hasn’t been easy. Every step has to be approved by the VA.
Building the Gold Star Families monument wasn’t terribly difficult since the Woody Williams Foundation, which establishes these monuments country-wide, had a VA-approved design.
There is no such template for the others.
The JVSC’s struggle to memorialize veterans’ sacrifices is one that’s playing out across the nation. Recently there have been issues with building and maintenance costs, as well as less overall interest.
For example, the National Parks Service’s fiscal year 2022 quarter four needed $6 billion to cover deferred maintenance costs for monuments and other items.
It also takes awhile for new monuments to get approved. It’s been five years since Congress voted to create a War on Terror memorial on federal land. In April, the National Park Service and The Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation took public comments on the memorial’s design, which will be at 23rd Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue Northwest.
Construction should start in 2025 with completion by 2027.
Since the JVSC started their effort, it’s had to readjust. It wanted a wall with panels featuring different wars, but the VA declined that. Instead, each monument has to be freestanding.
Of course, it also needs money for the $10 million plaza. The committee was created to fundraise because federal cemeteries can’t ask for donations. It’s held events, like the one in March, and created a website, jvsc.us.
So far, the Gold Star Families monument cost $60,000, and the Vietnam War memorial cost $50,000. These amounts also include a one-time percentage-based fee for maintenance.
The fee varies based on the complexity, size and cost of each piece, said Kirk Leopard, executive director at Florida National Cemetery.
Much of the maintenance is keeping the surfaces and surrounding areas clean. Most pieces were donated by veteran groups, who along with some cemetery staff, maintain them.
“It’s a sense of pride,” the U.S. Navy veteran said. “I’ve been at cemeteries where I couldn’t get 50 people to come for Memorial Day and here, we may have 10,000 people. Each cemetery is a reflection of the community, and here we have a very active and proud veterans’ community.”
While Piehler thinks there isn’t as much support for memorials, he also believes that’s why many of these memorial efforts are veteran-led. The JVSC, for example, is almost all veterans.
“It’s really important to recognize those who fight in America’s wars today because it’s such a smaller percentage of the population,” Piehler said. “It’s important to have, particularly national monuments, to remind Americans of the sacrifices that now that a small proportion of Americans bear in service.”
