Veterans educate each other about available benefits

Vietnam War veteran Conrad Fischer said it took years of advocating for himself to finally be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, a mental health condition triggered by experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event.
Other veterans struggling with a wide array of issues have been either discouraged by the lengthy process of being diagnosed or dismissed because of a lack of understanding about health issues such as the long-term effects of Agent Orange, an herbicide mixture used during the Vietnam War.
The Village of Collier resident wants these veterans to know that not only are there new programs to assist them through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and other organizations, but also that many other benefits are available to them and their families beyond counseling and mental health care.
"I want to let them know a lot of things are happening at a level in the federal government, and have happened, to change the situations most of them (went through)," Fischer said.
To help educate local veterans about services to which they are entitled, the Community Veterans Resource Group will hold a series of presentations about veterans benefits from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake. It is open to all area veterans.
One of the presentations is by Military-Veterans Advocacy Inc., a nonprofit that interacts with Congress to advocate for veterans benefits legislation. Chairman John Wells said it is important for veterans to understand all the benefits available that they may not be utilizing.
"Too often, veterans don't understand their benefits or put in applications for the wrong thing," said Wells, a retired Navy commander. "Or, in many cases, they are turned down and say, 'Well, that's it,' not realizing there is an appellate process."
Once someone has served in the military, they are entitled to a variety of benefits and services in the areas of life insurance, education and training programs, home loan protection, mental health resources and more, according to the VA.
The Veterans Benefits Guide published Oct. 13 by Stars and Stripes, an independent U.S. military multimedia organization, and the Veterans Benefits Administration, a operation under the VA that provides benefits and services to veterans and their families, contains information about everything from financial assistance to career development.
VBA spent approximately $3.3 billion in 2020 to administer more than $120 billion in benefit programs for all qualifying active and retired military personnel, according to the guide. Some of these programs included compensation for disabled veterans, life insurance, academic financial aid and housing assistance.
However, nearly a quarter of veterans are unaware of the benefits they are entitled to receive, according to a study by VetsHQ. When looking at specific wars, over half of Vietnam-era, World War II and Korean War veterans do not know about all their benefits.
James "Hammer" Hartsell, executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs, said the department helps connect the state's veterans and their families with their earned federal benefits and informs them of available state benefits such as skilled nursing care, property tax discounts and other education and workforce programs.
"Many active duty service members who separate or retire from military service are unaware of the many federal, state and local services available to them," said Hartsell, a retired Marine major general. "As the premier point of entry for Florida veterans to access earned services, benefits and support, our charter is to provide appropriate outreach to them, their families and survivors."
Hartsell said the VA provides veterans with health care, education benefits, pension, home loans, insurance and burial support. Additionally, the state of Florida provides additional earned benefits and services that either enhance VA benefits or deliver other critical needs not addressed by the VA. These benefits include in-state tuition rates for veterans and their families using the Post-9/11 GI Bill, several layers of property tax exemptions and more.
To contact a FDVA claims examiner who can help connect veterans with their earned benefits, call 727-319-7440 or email vso@fdva.state.fl.us. A list of all benefits can be found at floridavets.org/benefits-services.
Veterans services officers can also provide assistance with filing claims and more information about VA benefits, according to the County Veterans Services Officer Association of Florida. To find a local representative, visit cvsoafl.org.
Staff Writer Rachel Stamford can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5254, or rachel.stamford@thevillagesmedia.com.
