Veterans benefit from nonprofit’s excursions

A flock of doves stopped Ruben Gomez from ending his own life. To the six-year U.S. Army combat veteran, who then went on to serve 25 years in law enforcement, the idea of living had just become too much. The stresses were mounting. The visions were haunting. The darkness was overwhelming. The end, Gomez thought back in January 2017, was near. “I was at one of the lowest points of my life,” Gomez recalled. “Everything was rolling like a highlight reel from the worst horror movie. The weight was getting unbearable. I couldn’t see tomorrow back then.” That was until a particular tomorrow did come — in the middle of a fowl-filled field in rural Missouri — and so, too, did an opportunity for Gomez to regain control of his life.
The embattled veteran took part in a dove hunt hosted by The Fallen Outdoors, a non-profit organization founded in war-torn Afghanistan back in 2009.
The Fallen Outdoors offers outdoor sporting excursions and trips — at no cost — to active U.S. military service members and retired veterans throughout the country. Dedicated to helping personnel of all branches and generations, The Fallen Outdoors hosted more than 100,000 veterans on organized trips and events in 2021 and more than 200,000 between 2019 and 2020, respectively.
“The mission is to show that our American military veterans can be productive members of society when they return home from serving,” said Mike Unruh, vice president of The Fallen Outdoors, who served in the U.S. Army from 2001-2021 and deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. “Our outdoor adventures are sort of our way to therapeutically help them find that way back.”
The concept for the organization was devised in 2009 at a remote outpost in Afghanistan, as co-founders Eric Bakken, John Bates and the late Eric Finniginam — killed by hostile fire one year later — vowed to help veterans establish themselves via the outdoors once stateside.
That objective rapidly accelerated in 2015, when Bakken left the military to head full-time operations for The Fallen Outdoors, immediately hosting fishing and hunting outings for men and women returning from deployment overseas.
“One thing I wanted to strive for when I built (The Fallen Outdoors) was that I wanted it to be open to all veterans of all branches and backgrounds,” Bakken said. “I have seen too many great men and women left behind because they didn’t meet a certain criteria and I will not follow suit.”
A 501(c)(3) organization, The Fallen Outdoors is comprised of 550 volunteers — the majority of whom are U.S. military veterans themselves — with operations expanding into four regional headquarters and individual state-by-state teams.
Veterans are able to apply for inclusion on trips through the organization’s website, thefallenoutdoors.com, as well as through the organization’s regional Facebook groups.
“We try to host 20-25 trips a year here just where I’m at,” said Cody S. Kelly, the southern regional director for The Fallen Outdoors, who served in the Oklahoma Air National Guard from 2009-16. “We might do four or five huge trips per year, where we get maybe 20 guys together for a day of hunting or whatever. But there’s also so many times when I’m going fishing and I’ve got room for one more, so I’ll see someone on our list that lives nearby and I’ll snag them for a few hours.”
The introductory encounters taking place in a duck blind or pontoon boat often lead to second and third opportunities, which Unruh said allows the mingling to ultimately extend beyond the handful of hours spent in the wilderness.
“A lot of our members and guests do have some issues with fitting into society,” Unruh said. “A lot of them only want to be around other veterans, and that’s what we really pride ourselves on. We want to create this network of like-minded outdoorsmen and women who all have a major part of their lives in common, and give them an opportunity to create their own networks within their own lives.”
In meeting with more than 300,000 veterans over the last three years, the organization also promotes the importance of natural resource restoration and conservation on each localized trip.
“When you want to have an organization that thrives in the outdoors, you need to do your part to protect it,” Unruh said. “It’s very important for us to be cognizant of our natural resources and getting the younger generations involved, even the kids enlisting right now out of high school. Those guys are going to be the ones to replace us on the water and in the woods someday, and we’ve got to properly educate them through programs and trips.”
In its 2021 annual report, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs cited an “unprecedented” decrease in military suicides over its previous findings, with 399 fewer veterans suicides reported in 2019 than 2018. A total of 6,261 veteran suicides were still reported nationwide in 2019 — an average of 17 per day — keeping The Fallen Outdoors determined in its mission to reach as many military veterans as possible, just as they successfully did with Gomez five years ago.
“I saw an opportunity for a dove hunt, which was one of the few passions that I had left,” Gomez recalled in a testimonial for The Fallen Outdoors. “The hunt was awesome, but little did they know, that day saved my life. That fellowship with brothers, realizing we all bear the scars of the world, sharing conversation, laughter and just making memories.
“The Fallen Outdoors is changing lives … I am living proof.”
Cody Hills is a senior writer with The Villages Daily Sun. He can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5286, or cody.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
