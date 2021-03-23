Veterans affairs: Flag planters resuming operations

For Nikki Balasch, it’s labor, but a labor of love.
For the past few years, she has been among the few thousand volunteers who give up part of their Memorial Day to plant U.S. flags on the graves of the those interred at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
“I have a passion for veterans,” explained Balasch, an Inverness resident whose father and father-in-law served in Vietnam, and who had a grandfather and uncle who fought in World War II. Her father, in fact, is buried at the cemetery.
“It’s a small gesture, but it makes a big difference in the lives of family members who are still here.”
Last year, the annual tribute to these deceased veterans was canceled because of COVID-19.
The virus forced the National Cemetery Administration, which is an arm of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, to halt all burials in its facilities one year ago today. They didn’t resume until last June, according to the VA’s website.
As it now stands, the VA says all cemeteries remain open for burials, provided those ceremonies abide by restrictions to limit attendance, wear masks and maintain social distance.
But Villager Phil Beatty, who coordinates the flag-planting and retrieval for the Flags for Fallen Vets group, which has performed this task at the Bushnell facility since 2012, is upbeat that the ceremony will occur as expected on May 30.
Beatty noted that last year the VA didn’t announce the cancellation of the Memorial Day event until mid-April.
“We’re probably 90% confident that it’s going to happen,” said Beatty, a resident of the Village of Charlotte. “With the number of people getting vaccinated and things opening up around the country, especially in Florida, we’re very, very hopeful.”
A cemetery administration official said the guidelines for this Memorial Day are still being drafted.
Locally, however, there’s a caveat.
Beatty noted that two months out donations and volunteer enlistment for Flags for Fallen Vets are lagging.
The group has raised about one-third of the donations it normally needs, he said.
Contributions pay for supplies, such as replacement flags, staffs and plastic bins to store them.
Meanwhile, in previous years, Beatty said, Flags for Fallen Vets has used about 2,700 people to plant flags at more than 125,000 graves.
So far in 2021, he has gathered about 1,700 volunteers.
The job can be done with what he has now, Beatty said. But those extra 1,000 volunteers mean the difference between spending four hours marking each grave and finishing in two hours.
“We need folks to volunteer, and we need people to donate,” said Beatty.
“It keeps getting bigger and bigger,” he added of the facility. “It’s one of the biggest in the country.”
Planting the flags is a deliberate, solemn task.
Beatty said each volunteer is asked to place the flag a foot from the grave marker, and then step back, salute and say the deceased’s name and thank them for their service.
“That may be the only time all year somebody says that name.”
Having more volunteers also helps on the back end.
On June 6, volunteers will head back to the cemetery to retrieve the flags.
Based on experience, that crowd is much smaller — perhaps 80% smaller — than the one that places the flags, Beatty said.
Balasch said she encourages volunteers to step up, because it is one of the most rewarding things one can do.
“If you’ve never had a chance to experience it, you should drive through (the cemetery) before the flags are installed and after that. That amount of patriotism, that’s what chokes me up every year,” she said.
For more information on how to volunteer or to make a tax-deductible donation to the organization, visit http://www.flagsforfallenvets.com, or contact Beatty at phil.beatty@flagsforfallenvets.com.
