VAST offers virtual aquatic challenge

If someone wants to jog around the entire perimeter of The Villages or bike from square to square, all they have to do is put on the appropriate footwear, fill up a water bottle, do some stretches and go to it. If someone wanted to swim across The Villages, they’re obviously out of luck — until The Villages Aquatic Swim Team thought of a way.
With the help of the Recreation and Parks department, VAST is hosting Swim The Villages, a months-long online event in which residents can swim distances on their own that equate to various routes in the community. “We decided to organize an event where swimmers and water walkers could log their miles or their yards while they’re swimming,” said VAST president Dale Charrette, of Village Rio Ranchero. “Then the yards would turn into miles and then, theoretically — or virtually — they kind of swam The Villages. So we came up with these different challenges.”
Though swimmers can’t actually swim from recreation center to recreation center, as part of Swim The Villages, they can, in a way. From Sept. 1 through the end of the year, swimmers who sign up to participate can choose among five different routes to swim.
Each course has its own theme, such as the Squares Challenge, a 10-mile (17,600 yards) swim equivalent to traveling virtually to all three squares. The Mulberry-Sawgrass Grove Challenge is a 25-mile (44,000 yards) swim from the northernmost part of the community to one of the most southern. There are also distances of 43 miles, 80 miles and 183 miles.
Anyone can sign up to swim, not only members of VAST. Swimmers don’t have to show up to any specific pool at any specific time, either. Participants swim on their own time at any pool with measured distance. Nor is swimming required — water walking is also a way for people to get their miles.
Even if someone is not in a sports pool in The Villages, as long as they know the distance of the pool and keep track of how much they swim, they can upload it to the website.
“Any pool with a known distance,” said Dave Siconolfi, of the Village of LaBelle, who helped come up with and organize the event. “If they happen to be visiting up north for a while and they want to get swimming in up there, they can get it in up there also.”
Participants keep track of their distance on the same website where they signed up. Swimmers will get emails reminding them to upload their distances and their virtual swimmer will move on the screen so they can see the progress they’ve made.
The idea for Swim The Villages came from virtual races that took place during the pandemic. Siconolfi was inspired by those virtual marathons and figured it would be a perfect way to “swim” across the community.
“(The tracker) will tell them what position they’re in and where on the map that we have where they are,” Siconolfi said. “If you’re doing the 80-mile swim, you’ll see what mile marker you are at after you log your miles.”
Registration for Swim The Villages is ongoing and will remain open after Sept. 1 if anyone wants to sign up and complete as many laps as they want.
“You can get involved at any level, (for) as few as 10 miles,” Charrette said. “You could do the Squares Challenge, which is 10 miles, and that’s over three months. That’s very doable for even the recreational swimmer.”
To register for the event, go online to runsignup.com/race/fl/anycityanystate/swimthevillageschallenge.
Staff Writer Ryan Weiss can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or ryan.weiss@thevillagesmedia.com.
