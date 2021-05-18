Vaccine surplus paves way for walk-in shots

Vaccines for COVID-19 are getting easier to come by. Appointments are not necessary at most major providers in and around The Villages, and Gov. Ron DeSantis says there’s a “surplus” of doses available. Why? One big factor is that 80% of Sumter and Lake county residents 65 and older already are fully vaccinated. “Really, we’ve gotten to where we wanted, to protect our elderly residents,” DeSantis said of his Seniors First initiative in front of a crowd Wednesday at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex. In the overall community, work remains among middle-age and young adults: Vaccination rates have climbed among those 18 to 64, but it’s yet to offset falling vaccine demand among seniors. Here are three things to know.
Why the Increased Availability?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Data Tracker’s rolling seven-day average for vaccinations nationally has been falling since April 11.
Marion County’s Department of Health is advertising to get the word out to younger adults, “so they can protect both themselves and their loved ones,” a spokeswoman said. Nationally, nearly three-fourths of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated — but just more than half of those ages 50 to 64 are fully vaccinated.
Walk-In Vaccinations Abound
The Villages Health, the VA’s The Villages Outpatient Clinic, Lake and Marion counties and most major pharmacies no longer require appointments. “We’re seeing some increase in vaccine use,” said Dr. Jeffrey Lowenkron, chief medical officer at The Villages Health, which offers walk-up vaccinations to anyone. “We want there to be no barriers.” Marion officials invite nonresidents to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is harder to get in Sumter and is approved for ages 12 and up.
Vaccines and Fewer Masks
The CDC’s relaxed guidelines for fully vaccinated people to wear masks could revive demand. “I think we’re really at the point of personal choice, and we’re respectful of that,” Lowenkron said. “But the notion for anybody trying to argue there’s a scientific reason to avoid vaccination isn’t basing that on science,” he said, citing 1.3 billion doses worldwide with deaths or severe complications extremely rare — compared with 3.37 million COVID-19 fatalities among the unvaccinated.
