Vaccine rollouts pick up speed as variants spread

Limited COVID-19 vaccine supply and millions of seniors vying for a shot gave Florida’s race to vaccinate vulnerable populations a bumpy start. Even though virus case counts are trending downward for the first time in months, the stakes are growing higher as three variants of the virus have been detected in the U.S. — known as the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa variants. As of Wednesday, one U.K. variant case has been detected in a Sumter County resident, according to the Sumter County Health Department, and Florida has more cases of that variant than any other state. These variants seem to spread more quickly and easily, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state has already accumulated 1,744,619 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and recorded 6,979 more Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health. That large number of cases is what gives the virus the opportunity to mutate, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said during a White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing Wednesday.
“If you give (viruses) a large playing field, they will mutate,” he said. “The best way to prevent that is the implementation of the public health measures as well as the implementation of the administration of vaccines.”
Public health measures include wearing masks, frequent hand-washing, physical distancing, and avoiding crowds, travel and poorly ventilated spaces.
The country’s downward trajectory of both cases and hospitalizations could be threatened if people don’t follow the guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the variants, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during the briefing.
Data suggests the U.K. variant may be more deadly, though more studies are needed to know for sure, the CDC said. Studies so far show the currently authorized vaccines will be effective against the variants, but more research is underway.
To ramp up vaccine distribution, the Biden administration pledged to increase states’ supplies and give them three weeks of visibility on their vaccine shipments so they could better plan for distribution.
Florida benefited from this promise with 41,000 more doses delivered to the state this week than in previous weeks.
This allowed Global Medical Response’s mass vaccination site in an open field at Buffalo Ridge Shopping Plaza in The Villages to resume operations after it temporarily shut down due to lack of vaccines. Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a visit to The Villages on Monday the site will get 4,000 doses a week so it could stay open permanently, as long as vaccine shipments from the federal government remain consistent.
The federal government decides how many doses each state can order. Florida orders its vaccines on a weekly basis, and as they become available they get shipped out to vaccine providers.
Florida has administered 2,048,143 doses of the 3,657,775 it’s distributed as of Wednesday, according to the CDC.
While the CDC makes recommendations on who should get the vaccine, the decision is left up to the states.
DeSantis repeatedly has reinforced the message of “seniors first” when it comes to giving out the vaccine. That means people 65 and older and residents and staff at long-term care facilities are able to get the vaccine, as well as front-line health care workers and people hospital providers deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.
The governor said the latter must be done in a hospital setting — and not places like the health department — so pharmacies and drive-thru sites don’t have to, “referee someone’s comorbidities” and medical professionals can identify who is most susceptible.
UF Health Central Florida does not have the doses to provide them to the public. The closest hospitals to get doses for this purpose are Advent Health Orlando, Orlando Health-Orlando Regional Medical Center, and UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, according to the Sumter County Health Department.
To ensure vaccines don’t go to people flying in from out of state just to get a dose, Florida’s surgeon general Scott Rivkees released an advisory Jan. 21 reinforcing that Florida residents are the priority when it comes to doses. The advisory said vaccine providers should make sure someone is either a permanent or seasonal Florida resident before getting their first dose, meaning they should provide a valid Florida’s drivers license or ID card, or provide two of the following: a deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet or residential rental or lease agreement; a utility hookup or work order that is not more than two months old; a utility bill that is not more than two months old; mail from a bank or other financial institution not more than two months old; mail from a government agency that is not more than two months old.
Florida launched a statewide preregistration system last week to cut down on exhaustive appointment-hunting. The system allows people who qualify for the vaccines to register their contact information and location at myvaccine.fl.gov so they can be contacted when vaccine appointments are available nearby. Those without internet can preregister by calling Sumter County: 866-201-7196, Lake: 866-201-6909, Marion: 866-201-6768.
Specialty Editor Mackenzie Raetz can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5354, or mackenzie.raetz@thevillagesmedia.com.
