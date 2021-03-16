Vaccination drive moves to next stage

Health agencies in the tri-county area and throughout Florida began vaccinating people aged 60 to 64 years old against COVID-19 on Monday after Gov. Ron DeSantis recently lowered the eligibility age. DeSantis has said he believes this will make roughly 1.9 million Floridians newly eligible for one of the three vaccines used in Florida. Census Bureau data indicates about 59,000 people in Sumter, Lake and Marion counties combined fall in that category. The governor also said he believes, considering current trends, the eligible age for a shot could be lowered to 55 before the end of March. But one of the state’s top infectious disease experts believes the governor should be more aggressive.
In an interview Monday, Dr. Michael Lauzardo, head of the Division of Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at the University of Florida’s medical school, said the state should make the vaccine available to anyone who wants one now.
“What we’ve done so far is very good and very important,” said Lauzardo, adding that the focus on risk factors, such as age and underlying conditions, was critical.
But the emphasis also should be on those who can transmit the virus, even if they are at less risk of illness and unaware of their ability to spread the illness.
“If we don’t get people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, we give the virus more of a chance to come back. If you want to get back to normal, we have to open it up to everybody,” he said. “If we do that we can protect the 60-, 70- and 80-year-olds.”
“We’re going to be swimming in vaccine by the end of May, maybe the end of April. Why let people continue to transmit?” he added.
DeSantis has said it was possible the vaccine could be available to anyone who wants it by May 1.
For now, vaccinations continue as planned, with eligibility generally kicking in at age 60.
There’s been an increase in the number of phone calls from those under 65 asking about vaccination appointments, said Lauren McCurdy, spokeswoman for the Sumter County Health Department.
McCurdy said the most recent update to the state waiting list the department has received includes those who have registered through Feb. 18.
“We should be receiving more updated data this week, in which case we can look for an increase in the number of people who registered who are under 65 years of age by date of registration,” she said. “However, this may take several days.”
Vaccinations are available at several locations locally. Global Medical Response is offering vaccinations by appointment at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E. County Road 462, Wildwood. GMR will operate through Friday, and anyone who has a Saturday appointment will be accepted on the Friday before their scheduled time. For more information, go to sumterfl.saferestart.net and view the frequently asked questions.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System offers vaccines to all eligible veterans enrolled with NF/SGHVS, which operates the VA outpatient clinic in The Villages, at American Legion Post 347, 699 W. Lady Lake Blvd., Lady Lake. Call 352-548-6000, ext. 103755, for an appointment.
The Sumter County Health Department will offer vaccines by appointment Wednesday and Friday at Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road, Wildwood. People can sign up for appointments with the Sumter County Health Department at myvaccine.fl.gov/ or by calling 866-201-7196.
Residents also can get vaccinated at Walgreens locations, including 12 in Marion County and one each in Sumter and Lake counties; to sign up, visit walgreens.com. Those interested also can sign up at Publix, at publix.com/covidvaccine; Winn-Dixie at winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine; Walmart at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine; and CVS cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
To be notified when appointments are available, go to the preregistration system at myvaccine.fl.gov. Those without internet access can call Sumter County at 866-201-7196; Lake County at 866-201-6909; and Marion County at 866-201-6768.
The state launched a way for homebound seniors to put in a request for a vaccine. They can do so by emailing: HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com.
World War II and Korean War veterans who can’t travel can complete a form at floridavets.org/homeboundveterans/ or call 850-487-1533, ext. 9.
Staff writer Bill Thompson can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or william.thompson@thevillagesmedia.com.
